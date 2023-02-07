Brandon Hall Group to Launch Annual Learning and Development Benchmarking Study

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching our annual Learning and Development Benchmarking survey on Feb. 7 to assess both the current state of corporate learning and development and the decisions and anticipated changes organizations are expecting to make over the next year.

“The repercussions of the pandemic have only served to increase the already dramatic pace of change in learning and development. Our annual Learning and Development Benchmarking Study provides organization valuable insights into those changes so they can become more agile and better meet their organization’s needs,” said Ken Joseph, Principal HCM Analyst.

This annual research effort will look at:

How organizations deliver learning

What technologies they employ

How they budget and spend their money

How learning functions are structured

How they allocate resources and staff

What learning modalities they utilize

Per person learning costs

Critical challenges faced

And much more.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bhgemail . Participants will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group research data highlights on Building the Next-Generation Learning Technology Ecosystem.

“Learning technology continues to evolve, employees expect learning to be personalized and delivered anytime and anywhere, and learning organizations are required to create high impact content that directly ties to critical business goals -- and all this all against a backdrop of balancing budgets, resources, and priorities. It’s never been more important for learning organizations to take stock of how their peers are facing the same challenges,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO, Mike Cooke.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help companies benchmark and improve their learning functions.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

Brandon Hall Group offers certification programs allowing individuals to become a certified strategist in six areas: Learning, Leadership Development, Talent Management, DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), Human Resources, and Talent Acquisition.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com