Tennessee Valley Authority Partners with GovDeals to Sell 1985 Patti Freedom Towboat

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is currently offering a 1985 Patti Freedom Towboat for sale to the public on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets. This vessel is at auction until February 27, 2023.



Built by Patti Industries, Inc., and maintained by the TVA, the towboat is being sold as is with the following specifications:

Accommodations for nine (9) personnel

Overall length: 100’

Overall beam width: 28’

Overall hull depth: 10’

Two main engines: Detroit Diesel DD16v-92

Total power: 1200 hp

“This large towboat has served the TVA well throughout the years and can continue to serve its next owner for years to come,” says Ben Weldon, account manager for GovDeals.

The TVA is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the vessel. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be refunded for all others. GovDeals supports its sellers’ sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the 1985 Patti Freedom Towboat prior to placing any bids. The buyer will be responsible for removing the fully operational boat after purchase. In order to bid on this vessel or any auction from the Tennessee Valley Authority, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.