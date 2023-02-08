Freedom of Mobility Forum Announces 2023 ‘Topic of the Year’ and Event Facilitator for March 29 Live Digital Debate

Topic of the Year Addresses One of the Most Urgent Mobility Issues Facing Today’s Society:

“In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to a happy few only?”

2023 ‘Topic of the Year’ aims to foster an open discussion about the environmental, social and financial costs of providing accessible, safe and sustainable mobility

Cecilia Edwards, Partner at Wavestone, will facilitate the live digital debate

Freedom of Mobility Forum will feature circle of debaters who will share 360-degree and fact-based approach to preserving freedom of mobility for society





AMSTERDAM, February 8, 2023 – The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, today announced the ‘Topic of the Year’ for its inaugural edition of the live digital debate: “In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to a happy few only?”

The debate will explore the environmental, social and financial costs of providing accessible, safe, and sustainable freedom of mobility to everyone, as well as the extent to which socioeconomic or geographic status impacts access to mobility. Cecilia R. Edwards, partner at Wavestone, a global consulting firm specialized in business transformation ranked among the “World’s Best Management Consulting Firms” by Forbes in 2022, will serve as the Event Facilitator, moderating the open discussion among the debaters.

“This global collaborative transformation effort has the potential to have a real impact on our collective quality of life and the future of our planet,” said Cecilia Edwards. “I am excited to facilitate the debate and help bring to life new ideas that can have an impact.”

Cecilia Edwards has experience in leading panels involving corporate leaders, politicians, and philanthropists to cooperate on key societal issues. She is also the former co-host of a monthly podcast focused on the realities of delivering business results in the digital era.

The ‘Topic of the Year’ was selected by the Freedom of Mobility Forum Advisory Board among a slate of key mobility issues in the context of sustainable development goals. The Advisory Board is composed of seven diverse, multicultural and cross-disciplinary individuals from different regions and the following sectors: mobility, energy, technology, academia, science, youth, and civil society.

Scheduled for March 29 at 2:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. EST, details for the two-hour digital debate will be announced closer to the day of the event. The outcomes of each Forum, including actionable next steps for stakeholders to implement in their respective disciplines, will be published on freedomofmobilityforum.org. The platform also serves as a source of information and curated content related to the ‘Topic of the Year’ in between annual editions of the Forum.

To follow the Forum, please visit www.freedomofmobilityforum.org/en/follow-us.

About the Freedom of Mobility Forum

The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.

