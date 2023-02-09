Wereldhave Full-year results 2022

| Source: Wereldhave N.V. Wereldhave N.V.

Schiphol, NETHERLANDS

  • Total result increased to +€ 76m vs. a loss of € 213m in 2021
  • Direct result 2022 at € 1.63 per share, well within guidance range of € 1.60-1.65
  • Proposed dividend for 2022 at € 1.16 per share (+5.5%)
  • Tenant sales above pre-Covid levels; leasing spreads positive for first time in six years
  • Occupancy rate commercial centers at 96.8%, highest level since 2014
  • Stable valuations, with higher yields offset by an increase in rents
  • Three Full Service Centers delivered in 2022, on time, within budget and 98% leased
  • Outlook 2023 Direct result per share € 1.65-1.75

Attachment


Tags

Earnings Wereldhave Financial results FY 2022 Full Service Center LifeCentral operations

Attachments

Wereldhave Press release Results 2022

Related Links