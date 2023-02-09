Marigold™ Announces Enhanced Partner Ecosystem

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold, a global pioneer in relationship marketing and provider of world-class martech solutions, today introduced an enhanced partner program unified under one brand, with Andy Gladwin promoted to lead the strategic vision as Head of Partnerships. These advancements build on Marigold’s rebrand from CM Group last month and the company’s focus on driving innovation across its portfolio of purpose-built solutions .

At the helm, Gladwin is a recognized thought leader and strategist with more than 15 years of experience in managed environments with clients and partners ranging in size from SMBs to multinational tech firms. He has experience operating in global businesses, leading go-to-market strategies, sales and strategic partnerships for companies such as ExactTarget/Salesforce, Sinch (formerly CLX Communications), Vodafone and most recently, Marigold’s Cheetah Digital solution where he was recognized as one of the Top 25 most influential in Mobile in the industry.

"I’m thrilled to step into this new role. Driving growth for customers and continuous innovation are core values at Marigold, and our partner ecosystem has always played a critical role in helping us deliver great experiences to marketers around the world," said Gladwin. “Approaching the market with a customer-centric vision, we see an incredible opportunity to transform how we work with our partners to establish a more open and connected portfolio that also allows us to amplify new opportunities for our partners and enable marketers to grow."

At a time when the pace of global change is accelerating, partners play a critical role in delivering the necessary technology and expertise that marketers need to navigate the current landscape. Marigold's singular mission and focus is to deliver world-class relationship marketing solutions that enable marketers around the world to grow, scale and future-proof their businesses.

"Marigold's dedicated focus to relationship marketing and its structured program provides partners with a scalable environment as they navigate the changing business landscape and meet marketers where they are with the solutions that they require to succeed," said Terry Mefsut, Director of Marketing Technology for Deloitte. “Access to Marigold's expanded product suite and services allows us to further extend the best-in-class solutions we provide across our global network of brand marketers."

Marigold’s enhanced partner program includes consolidated tracks for global and regional opportunities, innovation, go-to-market and expanded services, including:

Global Reach and Industry Expertise : Marigold has more than 30 years of proven success in delivering results for organizations from SMBs to enterprises around the world. The recent rebrand and unification of the solutions not only enables customers to grow, scale and future-proof their businesses, but also opens up new regions, solutions and verticals for partners to mutually benefit. Partners play an important role at Marigold, bringing additional subject matter expertise, reach, scale, consultancy and technologies to existing and future customers.





: Marigold has more than 30 years of proven success in delivering results for organizations from SMBs to enterprises around the world. The recent rebrand and unification of the solutions not only enables customers to grow, scale and future-proof their businesses, but also opens up new regions, solutions and verticals for partners to mutually benefit. Partners play an important role at Marigold, bringing additional subject matter expertise, reach, scale, consultancy and technologies to existing and future customers. More Innovation : With Marigold customers already benefiting from the collective power and force multiplication of its full-solution portfolio, the company is focused on making it easier for partners to connect and integrate. Together, Marigold and its partners develop packaged, fit-for-purpose solutions with high-performing integrations across six product families, including Campaign Monitor, Cheetah Digital, Emma, Sailthru, Selligent and Vuture.





: With Marigold customers already benefiting from the collective power and force multiplication of its full-solution portfolio, the company is focused on making it easier for partners to connect and integrate. Together, Marigold and its partners develop packaged, fit-for-purpose solutions with high-performing integrations across six product families, including Campaign Monitor, Cheetah Digital, Emma, Sailthru, Selligent and Vuture. Go-to-Market Strategies : Marigold is increasing new routes to market with its partners across segments, industries and regions. This includes expanding go-to-market motions with end-to-end relationship marketing offerings across its full-solution portfolio, as well as fit-for-purpose programs for driving customer acquisition, engagement, retention and loyalty.





: Marigold is increasing new routes to market with its partners across segments, industries and regions. This includes expanding go-to-market motions with end-to-end relationship marketing offerings across its full-solution portfolio, as well as fit-for-purpose programs for driving customer acquisition, engagement, retention and loyalty. Expanded Services Network: Marigold is increasing investment in partner education, including accelerating certifications and onboarding processes, as well as launching a partner portal to enable greater collaboration. More than 40,000 global brands trust Marigold to create experiences that build relationships while addressing unique business needs, enabling a wide breadth of opportunities within its partner ecosystem.



For more information about the partner program, please visit meetmarigold.com/partners .

About Marigold

Marigold is a global pioneer in relationship marketing, providing tailored, industry-specific martech solutions to over 40,000 businesses around the world. With Campaign Monitor, Cheetah Digital, Emma, Sailthru, Selligent, and Vuture under one roof, Marigold delivers the technology and expertise marketers need to grow relationships, grow revenue, and ultimately grow their businesses. Find out more at MeetMarigold.com.

Follow Marigold on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:



Melissa Hourigan

Fabric Media

melissa@fabricmedia.net

720-608-1919

Katie Pfister

Marigold

kpfister@meetmarigold.com

908-227-7267