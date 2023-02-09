Del Taco Opens Fourth Restaurant in Ohio

MARION, Ohio, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced the opening of its newest Ohio location at 1207 Mt. Vernon Avenue in Marion. This location joins the Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville locations in serving the convenient, high-quality Mexican and American menu favorites that Del Taco is known for. The Marion location will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and late-night drive through until 4 a.m.



“We’re thrilled to continue to grow the Del Taco footprint in the Columbus metro area,” said Kayla Hutton, Operating Partner for the local Ohio franchisee. “The community really appreciates our dedication to serving high-quality food with a focus on value, and we look forward to being able to serve even more of the local community at the new Marion location.”

The new restaurant will continue Del Taco’s legacy of offering guests delicious signature Mexican favorites. Each dish is prepared fresh in the restaurant's working kitchen, and diners can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors.

Those in the Columbus area are already accustomed to the brand’s classic menu items available year-round, including a lineup of EPIC Burritos, Tacos, Burgers and Del Taco’s World-Famous Crinkle Cut Fries. For a limited time, guests can also enjoy the return of Del Taco’s Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos and Burritos as well as Del Taco’s NEW Buttery Garlic Parmesan Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco and Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with Parmesan Sauce.

The company also delivers the largest value menu in the QSR industry with the “20 Under $2” Menu featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and beverages.

For those interested in joining the Marion Del Taco team, positions are listed at https://deltaco.com/careers .

*Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

Media Contact

Maddie Bell

Allison + Partners

deltaco@allisonpr.com

(310) 496-4464