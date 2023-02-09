Starlight, the financial operating system (OS) for Web3 teams, now enables their business customers to buy, sell and custody crypto seamlessly through a partnership with Zero Hash

CHICAGO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform today announced that it is powering Starlight, the crypto-native platform that has built a complete financial OS for Web3 teams., Zero Hash .



Starlight has embedded Zero Hash’s low code, API-first, crypto-as-a-service platform to enable their customers, many of which are digitally native, but new to web3, to buy and sell crypto for their corporate treasury needs. Zero Hash’s turnkey infrastructure of custody, liquidity and settlement will help to power Starlight's comprehensive corporate spend management platform.

Zero Hash has established itself as one of the leading trusted providers - some of the largest companies globally rely on Zero Hash, including Curve and Eco because of its stability, regulatory footprint, and high standards.

“Our mission is to make crypto accessible for companies of all stages and industries. To realize this vision we need stable, trusted and innovative partners,” said Grey Nguyen, CEO at Starlight. “Zero Hash’s low code, API platform and complete end-to-end solution of custody, liquidity and settlement, will enable us to focus on removing obstacles for web3 teams - from on-and-off-ramping their currency to managing their funds to staying compliant.”

“Starlight has rapidly established themselves as one of the leading all-in-one solutions for companies to manage their crypto needs. We are pleased that they have selected Zero Hash as their trusted crypto infrastructure partner,” said Edward Woodford, CEO at Zero Hash. “Our API-first technology, modular platform and turnkey regulatory infrastrucutre enables Starlight to focus on making crypto accessible to companies of all sizes and industries.”

About Starlight

Starlight is an all-in-one solution for companies to manage their crypto assets. Starlight offers everything a company needs to operate in the crypto economy from setting up wallets, to buying crypto, to tracking expenses. Starlight helps you manage the details - so web3 teams focus on running their business.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its affiliates, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and more. Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC. Zero Hash Australia Pty Limited is registered with the DCE registered provider number 100804170–001.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

Zero Hash Contact

Shaun O’keeffe

(855) 744-7333