Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro , the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner.



The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate the success of more than 30 emerging and established channel-focused vendor organizations across several technology and business growth categories including technology, markets and communities. The annual awards were presented in December 2022 at Ingram Micro’s Marketing Experience Event.

Tenable is a channel-driven organization, and its commitment to its partners is reflected in its continued strong investment in and its successful working relationships with its channel partners. The Tenable Assure partner program makes it easier for channel partners to build and deliver innovative exposure management programs to help customers make sense of vulnerability data, focus efforts on preventing likely attacks and accurately communicate cyber risk to support optimal business performance.

“As a channel-driven organization, Tenable’s mission includes collaborating with our partners to help joint customers understand and manage cyber risk,” said Terry Dolce, executive vice president of global business development, channels and specialist sales, Tenable. “Our talented team works tirelessly with our partners to design a Tenable portfolio that works for each customer’s specific needs. The Vendor of the Year achievement reinforces these efforts and we look forward to our continued strategic alliance with Ingram Micro.”

“Ingram Micro is proud to work with Tenable to better enable our mutual channel partners with the business and technology solutions and services needed to show up stronger and bring more differentiated value to their customers at scale,” said Dennis Crupi, U.S. vice president of marketing, Ingram Micro. “Congratulations to Tenable and all our 2022 Vendor of the Year Award Winners. It’s an honor to serve as the business partner behind the world’s top technology brands.”

Tenable was selected by Ingram Micro from a growing portfolio of the IT channel’s top technology innovators and honored for its ongoing partnership and commitment to excellence in partner engagement, enablement, and execution.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .