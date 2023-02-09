Former Community Center in Lacey Township, N.J. for Sale on GovDeals

LACEY, N.J., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lacey Township, NJ is currently offering the former Lacey Community Center for sale on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets. Following the opening of the newer, larger Charles A. Smith Community Center, the former center located at 101 N. Main Street, will be at auction beginning February 9, 2023 until April 17.



The property is currently zoned as C-150 Highway Business Zone and is intended to be used for restaurants, retail establishments, shopping centers, office buildings. or other commercial use, provided it is conducted entirely within a structure and there is no external storage. The property includes one main building which is used as the community center, and an additional home, the Worden House. This Victorian home was restored and moved to its current location by the township and currently serves as an office space for multiple departments.

“This property is in a prime location in town and would make a great site for a restaurant or bar,” said Veronica Laureigh, township clerk/business administrator. “The site could be easily improved or both structures could be removed to start with a clean slate.”

The township is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $10,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the property. Serious buyers are encouraged to view and inspect the property prior to placing any bids. To bid on this residence or any other assets on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

