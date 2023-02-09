Carahsoft and Bonterra Partner to Provide Social Good Software to the Public Sector

RESTON, Va. and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Bonterra™ today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Bonterra’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry leading social good software solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Ensuring every social good organization has access to modern technology and data so they can drive greater impact, as well as providing simplified access to Government agencies are key milestones,” said Mark Layden, Chief Executive Officer at Bonterra. “By partnering with Carahsoft and its reseller partners, health and human services agencies now have streamlined access to our solutions which enables them to update operations and serve more citizens in their communities.”

Bonterra is the leader in purpose-built, innovative software solutions for Government agencies working at the point of impact. The company’s modern cloud-based, configurable software helps agencies rapidly deploy solutions to meet new and emerging needs while saving critical time and money.

Bonterra offers the only case management software that directly supports people seeking services, the agencies providing those services and the organizations providing funding—fostering a consolidated approach that enables Public Sector agencies to solve the interconnected needs of the community with an unprecedented level of accountability into service delivery progress and outcomes.

Bonterra’s social good software solutions include:

Case management: Social Solutions' Apricot ® and ETO ® products provide actionable, data-driven insights to help nonprofit and Public Sector leaders better coordinate the delivery of essential services, measure impact, and improve outcomes for those in need.

Social Solutions' Apricot and ETO products provide actionable, data-driven insights to help nonprofit and Public Sector leaders better coordinate the delivery of essential services, measure impact, and improve outcomes for those in need. Corporate social good and philanthropy: CyberGrants' Grants Management, Employee Giving, and Volunteerism products provide corporate social responsibility, employee giving, grants management, and volunteerism solutions coupled with deep analytics that power corporate philanthropy impact.

CyberGrants' Grants Management, Employee Giving, and Volunteerism products provide corporate social responsibility, employee giving, grants management, and volunteerism solutions coupled with deep analytics that power corporate philanthropy impact. Nonprofit fundraising and relationships management: EveryAction, GiveGab® and Network for Good provide omni-channel engagement platforms to help nonprofits of every size cultivate donor relationships, optimize stakeholder interactions, raise more money, and advocate for positive change.



“We are thrilled to partner with Bonterra to help Government and nonprofit agencies meet their existing and emerging challenges,” said Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director for Customer Experience & Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft. “With Bonterra’s suite of solutions, agencies are now able to improve their data by measuring and optimizing outcomes. We look forward to working with Bonterra and our resellers to accelerate social change within the Public Sector.”

Bonterra’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Bonterra Team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3570 or BonterraTech@carahsoft.com.

The Customer Experience and Engagement portfolio at Carahsoft brings together a variety of industry-leading solutions that analyze and disseminate information to the public and the community. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Customer Experience and Engagement solutions, visit https://www.carahsoft.com/solve/customer-experience-and-engagement.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .



Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

About Bonterra ™

Bonterra is the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world with solutions from CyberGrants, EveryAction, Network for Good, Social Solutions, and their respective entities making up its product family. Bonterra, which stems from the French word for "good" (bon) and the Latin word for "land" (terra) represents the exponential good that can be accomplished with the right foundation and supports the company's purpose to power those who power social impact. Bonterra's differentiated, end-to-end solutions collectively support a unique network of over 20,000 customers, including over 16,000 nonprofit organizations and over 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at bonterratech.com.

Media Contact:

Amber Conger

406-298-3074

press@bonterratech.com