27 Legend Senior Living Residences Named “Best of Senior Living” by A Place for Mom

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The country's largest network of senior living rating services has announced its winners of the Best of Senior Living 2023 awards. This year’s list of “top communities in 2023” includes 27 Legend and Windsor communities in four states, Kansas, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma.

A Place for Mom’s 2023 Best of Senior Living Awards recognizes the top 1-2% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers across the US and Canada for providing exemplary care and support to aging loved ones. Recipients of A Place for Mom’s 2023 Best of Senior Living Awards were chosen based on the reviews from seniors and their families. All award winners boasted an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher and received ten or more reviews during the award period: Jan. 1, 2022 – Dec. 31, 2022.

"To date, we’ve gathered more than 330,000 reviews of senior living communities and providers across aplaceformom.com that capture first-hand experiences from seniors and their families,'' said Sue Johansen, Executive Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom, in communicating the news to Legend Senior Living Wichita headquarters. “As families evaluate options for their loved one’s senior care, they seek out A Place for Mom’s reviews for trusted and reliable feedback to help in their decision. The outstanding care and support senior living communities provide remains a common theme across the top reviews."

Legend currently owns and operates 45 residences in six states, including Independent Living, Assisted Living/Personal Care, and Memory Care. Legend residences have frequented the Best of Senior Living list for several years. This year, Legend was also named Best of Senior Living Provider, with 61% of Legend residences qualifying, 46% more than required.

“We’re very proud to have so many of our residences chosen as the best in the country, especially because the awards are based on the ratings by the residents and their families,” said Paul Hansen, Vice President of Marketing at Legend Senior Living. “We obviously appreciate recognition and respect among our industry peers, but the audience that counts the most are the people we serve.”

“The ratings services take a spot sample from the reviews to insure random data and consistent quality throughout the year. To have well over half of our communities surpass the mark is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our compassionate professionals,” added Hansen.

About Legend Senior Living:
Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 45 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The Best of Senior Living 2023 Award Winners – Legend Senior Living® list follows:

ResidenceState
Asbury VillageKansas
Legend at Capital RidgeKansas
Legend of HutchinsonKansas
Parkwood VillageKansas
Regent Park Assisted Living & Memory CareKansas
The RegentKansas
Legend at Jefferson's GardenOklahoma
Legend at Rivendell Memory CareOklahoma
Legend at Tulsa HillsOklahoma
Lionwood Senior LivingOklahoma
Rivermont Assisted Living Memory CareOklahoma
Rivermont Independent LivingOklahoma
Legend of MansfieldTexas
Legend of McKinneyTexas
Meadowood Assisted Living & Memory CareTexas
River Oaks Assisted Living & Memory CareTexas
Rosewood Assisted Living & Memory CareTexas
Willow Bend Assisted Living & Memory CareTexas
The Windsor at OrtegaFlorida
The Windsor at San PabloFlorida
The Windsor of BradentonFlorida
The Windsor of GainesvilleFlorida
The Windsor of Lakewood RanchFlorida
The Windsor of OcalaFlorida
The Windsor of Palm CoastFlorida
The Windsor of VeniceFlorida
Windsor PointeFlorida


