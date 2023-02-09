Yamaha Fulfills $500,000 Pledge in Outdoor Access Initiative Grants

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, today announces the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) contributed more than $500,000 in grant awards for 2022, satisfying a commitment made in honor of National Public Lands Day. The final funding cycle for 2022 in the fourth quarter provided meaningful support to a wide variety of projects – from California desert cleanup and state-wide riding trail maintenance in Washington to multiuse bridges and trail resurfacing – making public lands sustainably accessible for motorized and outdoor recreation.



“The response from the outdoor community to our call for quality projects the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative can fund is the reason we were able to fulfill our 2022 pledge. While half a million dollars will make a significant impact, we know there are more opportunities out there in need of support,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “In 2023, our commitment is unchanged as we continue to invite and welcome partnerships with land managers, riders, land stewards, and anyone who relies on public land for outdoor recreation. Together we will work to protect, defend, and improve access everyone can enjoy for years to come.”

The application deadline for consideration in the first funding cycle of 2023 is March 31. Visit YamahaOAI.com to learn how to apply for a grant and review the submission guidelines. There, you also will find the Yamaha OAI grant application form, as well as the informative blog, which includes recaps of typical projects for inspiration.

The powersports industry leader in delivering critical resources to those working to make public land available for motorized and outdoor recreation had a strong finish for 2022 with more than $195,000 in grants to projects nationwide. Projects funded in the 2022 fourth quarter grant cycle include:

Central Colorado Mountain Riders

Clean-Dezert (California)

Eleva-Strum Trail Riders (Trempealeau County, WI)

Idaho West Magic Lake Recreation Club (West Magic, ID)

Mad River Ridge Runners (Washington County, VT)

Northwest Motorcycle Association (Washington)

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (Quincy, California)

The Sierra Foundation (Prather, CA)

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $5 million contributed to over 440 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

Updated guidelines, an application form, and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com . For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com , or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

