Media Alert - NBA Star Gary Trent Jr. Braves Canadian Weather to Get Buckets with Local Fans at KFCourt





Caption: NBA Star Gary Trent Jr. gets buckets with Toronto fans at KFCourt, the world’s first outdoor winterized basketball court

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No one knows buckets like KFC – except for perhaps, NBA Star, Gary Trent Jr. Proving any season is bucket season, Trent Jr. braved the Canadian winter to play with fans on the KFCourt, the world’s first winterized basketball court, located under one of Canada’s busiest highways, the Gardiner Expressway, on Thursday afternoon.

Joining Trent Jr. to get buckets on the court was shooting coach to the stars, Lethal Shooter. The pair shot hoops and gave fans and local basketball community groups pointers, with 1-on-1 time on the court.

Located at The Bentway (800 Fleet Street), running until February 22, 2023, the KFCourt is open seven days a week, free to the public, snow, rain or shine. Visit www.kfcourt.ca for complete details.

