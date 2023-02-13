Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Announces Over 50 Capital Markets Transactions Valued At Over $1 Billion in 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP today announced that in 2022 it closed more than 50 capital markets transactions, ranging from less than $16 million to over $700 million. These transactions on behalf of both issuers and underwriters included initial public offerings, secondary public offerings, registered direct offerings and private placements. The total value of these transactions exceeded $1 Billion.



“2022 has been a great year for Sichenzia Ross Ference and our rapidly growing team of attorneys and operations professionals,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner. “Our team delivered on our mission and exceeded expectations on behalf of our diverse roster of clients. As we look forward to 2023, we are excited to build on this momentum and growth, and continue to provide high quality services for all capital markets transactions.”

Additional transaction highlights from 2022 include but are not limited to:

Representing Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. in a $700 million definitive merger agreement with Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Representing Hudson Acquisition I Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in an initial public offering of common stock totaling $68.4 million

Representing mCloud Technologies Corp. in $25 million public offering

Representing Cyngn, Inc. in a $20 million private placement offering of common stock and warrants priced at-the-market

Representing Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., in a $19.5 million private placement

Representing Sharps Technology, Inc. in an initial public offering of common stock and warrants totaling $16 million.

“We are proud to be the law firm of choice in these transactions and look forward to helping current and future clients succeed with our steadfast support and unmatched knowledge of corporate and securities law,” said Darrin M. Ocasio, partner.

About Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

SRF is a full service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRF’s renowned litigation department specializes in defending companies and individuals against all types of securities cases, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations. The litigation team has also brought defamation lawsuits against companies and individuals related to market manipulation.

The firm also represents individuals and companies in investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory bodies. The litigation team has a robust practice representing brokers and broker-dealers in arbitrations before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). These arbitrations typically involve claims of unsuitability, churning, unauthorized trading and other allegations of broker misconduct. Finally, SRF has a burgeoning expungement practice, where it represents brokers seeking to have negative and harmful customer complaints removed from their industry records. The firm complements its core practice areas with an established trusts and estates practice.

For a full list of transactions, please visit our website at: https://srf.law/

Media contact: Eric Fischgrund - eric@fischtankpr.com