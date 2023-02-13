Zero Hash expands further in APAC by securing its registration in New Zealand

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash Holdings today announced that its Australian subsidiary, Zero Hash Australia Pty Limited (“Zero Hash Australia”), has successfully registered in New Zealand as a Financial Services Provider (“FSP”).



The Financial Services Providers Register (FSPR) is the New Zealand government’s searchable register of individuals, businesses and organizations that provide financial services in New Zealand. The key objective of the FSPR is to promote transparency of public information related to financial service providers (FSPs), the financial services they provide, and the dispute resolution scheme (DRS) to which they belong. This registration enables Zero Hash Australia to provide its crypto services to New Zealand entities that service New Zealand residents.*

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. The most innovative companies from digital banks, broker-dealers, payment platforms, and non-financial consumer brands leverage Zero Hash to enable their end customers to buy/sell crypto, trade crypto, send/receive assets, pay with and earn crypto rewards.

Clients include Nium, Wirex, Eco and Starlight

“We are pleased to further expand our regulatory footprint in APAC,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of Zero Hash. “With our FSP registration, we are now able to offer our market leading, trusted crypto infrastructure to New Zealand companies looking to embed these services to their customers. This registration not only allows us to power thriving New Zealand Fintechs, but also complements our footprint of licensing across the globe including the United States and Australia, that enables our global clients a one-stop solution to servicing their clients around the world.”

Woodford added: “Having established roots in Australia in late 2022, Zero Hash has quickly expanded our regulatory and licensing footprint with the addition of our FSP registration in New Zealand. This is another significant milestone, as we aim to grow our presence across APAC, bringing our trusted infrastructure to the leading financial services companies throughout the region.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with FSP number FSP1004503. This registration enables Zero Hash to provide crypto services in New Zealand.

*A Financial Services Provider (FSP) in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

