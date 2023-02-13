EnsembleIQ BrandLab Wins Five 2023 AVA Digital Awards for Excellence in Digital Marketing and Web-based Design

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ BrandLab , a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency operated by EnsembleIQ, has won five 2023 AVA Digital Awards for excellence in digital marketing and web-based design. The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communications.



“EnsembleIQ BrandLab collaborates with clients to create custom marketing and creative solutions in retail, healthcare and hospitality that deliver awareness, engagement and connections powering business growth,” said Darren Ursino, Vice President, Marketing & Brand Engagement, EnsembleIQ. “Winning these awards is a testament to our incredible team and the outstanding work we deliver to our clients. We are delighted to be recognized by the AVA Digital Awards for these digital solutions.”

The entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ clients. The winning nominations include:

