Global Electrophysiology Devices Market to Surpass US$ 20,069.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global electrophysiology devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,756.5 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Electrophysiology Devices Market:

The adoption of organic growth strategies such as collaboration by key market players is expected to drive the global electrophysiology devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2022, HeartSciences, a medical technology company, announced that they had collaborated with Rutgers University, for the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based electrocardiogram (ECG) algorithms. The aim of this collaboration is to make ECG a more valuable screening tool through the use of artificial intelligence.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global electrophysiology devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period due to the increasing organic strategies such as acquisition by the key market players. For instance, in November 2022, anumana, Inc., a health technology company, announced that they had acquired NeuTrace, a medical technology company. This acquisition will help anumana, Inc., for the development of electrophysiology platform.

Among product type, electrophysiology monitoring devices is expected to hold dominant position in the market due to increasing product launch by key market players over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Biosense Webster Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., announced that they had launched HELIOSTAR balloon ablation catheter in Europe, which is used for catheter-based cardiac electrophysiological mapping of the atria used with a compatible multi-channel radio frequency generator, for cardiac ablation.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global electrophysiology devices market include General Electric Company, Biotricity, Medtronic, VivaQuant, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Bittium, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Shimmer, OMRON Healthcare, Co., Ltd., VivaLNK, Inc., Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, HeartSciences, anumana, Inc., and Omega Medical Imaging, LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market, By Product Type: Electrophysiology Monitoring Devices Electrocardiograph Holter Monitoring Devices X-Ray Systems Combo systems - Imaging and 3D mapping systems Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters Electrophysiology Treatment Devices Implantable Cardioveter Defibrillators Pacemakers Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices Catheters

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market, By Indication: Atrial Fibrillation Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia Supraventricular Tachycardia Bradycardia Others (Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, etc.)

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, etc.)

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Regions South Africa Central Africa North Africa



