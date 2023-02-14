Construction contract in Lithuania (design and build services for the construction of new infrastructures for the training complex in Lithuania)

English Estonian

On 14 February 2023, UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Support and Procurement Agency entered into a contract for design and build services for the construction of new infrastructures for the training complex in Pabrade, Lithuania.

The contract value exceeds EUR 110 million, plus the applicable value added tax. The actual value is determined after adjustment with the construction price index of the respective periods. The construction works are scheduled to be completed by 2026.

UAB Merko Statyba ( merko.lt ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.



Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee