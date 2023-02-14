Qlarant Welcomes Lisa Preston as Chief Human Resources Officer

Easton, Md., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant, Inc., a national leader in quality improvement, program integrity and technology solutions announced the addition of Lisa Preston as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). This key position leads and provides oversight and coordination for all Human Resources services to Qlarant and its affiliate organizations. As a strategic thought-leader, Ms. Preston will create and oversee programs, services, and policies designed to achieve the company’s long-term objectives and will ensure Qlarant continues to be a competitive employer of choice. The company employs over 500 associates nation-wide and is celebrating 50 years of service in 2023.

“We are very excited to add Lisa Preston to our management team,” said CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. “She brings a diverse and extensive toolkit, rich with experience and expertise that will facilitate continued growth. We think she will fit perfectly with our culture and passion for excellence. ”

Lisa Preston is a human resources and operations executive with more than 20 years of experience in human capital disciplines, including HR, talent acquisition, staffing, performance management, and professional development. Her history includes proven and trusted experience serving as business partner and trusted advisor for executive leadership.

“I’m so excited to join Qlarant as the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary,” said Preston. “I look forward to building upon what has made the organization thrive, and at the same time, help shape the organization to succeed for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Preston comes to Qlarant after 15 years at Guidehouse/Grant Thornton, LLC, Public Sector in McLean, Virginia. Most recently, she was Senior Director for Operations where she was leader of a 90-person internal client services (ICS) team comprising finance, compliance, HR, business development, marketing, contracts, reporting and analytics. In coordination with practice and firm leadership, she was responsible for setting ICS strategy, ensuring alignment with practice’s go-to-market strategy, and optimizing function processes, systems and outputs.

Preston is skilled mentor and coach who drives staff engagement and productivity. She is adept at facilitating strategic discussions on workforce demographics, management succession planning, and employee engagement. Her areas of expertise include management consulting, continuous process improvement, change management, organizational design, and program/project management.

In 1992, Lisa earned her bachelor degree in English from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. She also holds a master’s degree in American Literature from Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland and has completed her coursework for a PhD in American Literature at George Washington University in Washington, DC.

“I look forward to getting to know the people and look for ways to create the best possible culture and people experience for Qlarant associates,” she added.

About Qlarant: Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $6 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, Md, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 500 people. Qlarant is a three-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

