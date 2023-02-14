BlackLine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

| Source: BlackLine, Inc. BlackLine, Inc.

Woodland Hills, California, UNITED STATES

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"BlackLine reported solid financial results this quarter, as we continued to deliver against our goal of driving profitable growth," said Marc Huffman, CEO of BlackLine. "Further, we recently announced innovative new solutions and expanded programs to support our customers as they continue on their digital transformation journeys. As we look ahead, we remain confident in our long-term strategy, market leadership and competitive positioning."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total GAAP revenues of $140.0 million, an increase of 21% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $11.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $25.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.
  • Operating cash flow of $25.8 million, an increase of 16% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Free cash flow of $20.3 million, an increase of 32% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total GAAP revenues of $522.9 million, an increase of 23% from 2021.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to BlackLine of $29.4 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $46.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.
  • Operating cash flow of $56.0 million, a decrease of 30% from 2021.
  • Free cash flow of $25.7 million, a decrease of 54% from 2021.

Fourth Quarter Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

  • Added 128 net new customers in the fourth quarter for a total of 4,188 customers at December 31, 2022.
  • Expanded the company’s user base to 366,522 at December 31, 2022.
  • Achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 107% at December 31, 2022.
  • Hosted BlackLine's 15th annual customer conference, BeyondTheBlack, unveiling new innovation including: Financial Reporting Analytics, BlackLine Accounting Studio, and a Microsoft Dynamics 365 connector, while expanding BlackLine's Modern Accounting Playbook to Cash Application.
  • Named to the first annual TrustRadius Best Software list.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and pending final review. Financial results will not be final until BlackLine files its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period. Information about BlackLine’s use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

First Quarter 2023

  • Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $137 million to $139 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $11 million to $13 million, or $0.15 to $0.17 per share on 74.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023

  • Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $586 million to $596 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $66 million to $70 million, or $0.89 to $0.94 per share on 74.4 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share does not include the impact of the provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, the adjustment to the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount, and the loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes. Reconciliations of non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share guidance to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, or net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine per share, are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability and complexity of the charges excluded from non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine per share. The company expects the variability of the above changes could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine per share.

Quarterly Conference Call

BlackLine, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A live audio webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com. Participants can pre-register for the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com for 12 months. BlackLine has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,100 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release and the conference call referenced above contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release and quarterly conference call include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BlackLine’s future financial and operational performance, including, without limitation, GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2023, our expectations for our business, including the demand environment, BlackLine’s addressable market, market position and pipeline, our international growth, our relationships with our customers and partners, including opportunities to expand those relationships.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the quarterly conference call are based upon BlackLine’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to the company’s ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; the extent to which customers renew their subscription agreements or increase the number of users; the company’s ability to manage growth and scale effectively, including additional headcount and entry into new geographies; the company’s ability to provide successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its software solutions; the company’s ability to develop new products and software solutions and the success of any new product and service introductions; the success of the company’s strategic relationships with technology vendors and business process outsourcers, channel partners and alliance partners; any breaches of the company’s security measures; a disruption in the company’s hosting network infrastructure; costs and reputational harm that could result from defects in the company’s solution; the loss of any key employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures taken by governments and private industry; continued strong demand for the company’s software in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America; the company’s ability to compete as the financial close management provider for organizations of all sizes; the timing and success of solutions offered by competitors; changes in the proportion of the company’s customer base that is comprised of enterprise or mid-sized organizations; the company’s ability to expand its enterprise and mid-market sales teams and effectively manage its sales forces and their performance and productivity; fluctuations in our financial results due to long and increasingly variable sales cycles, failure to protect the company’s intellectual property; the company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such transactions; unpredictable and uncertain macro and regional economic conditions; seasonality; changes in current tax or accounting rules; cyber attacks and the risk that the company’s security measures may not be sufficient to secure its customer or confidential data adequately; acts of terrorism or other vandalism, war or natural disasters including the effects of climate change; the impact of any determination of deficiencies or weaknesses in our internal controls and processes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All of the information in this press release is subject to completion of our quarterly review process.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on February 14, 2023 certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP defined as “non-GAAP financial measures,” which include (i) non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, (iii) non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, (iv) non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. (v) diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share, and (v) free cash flow.

BlackLine’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures, in evaluating BlackLine’s ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. However, it is important to note that the particular items BlackLine excludes from, or includes in, its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP revenues less GAAP cost of revenue adjusted for the amortization of acquired developed technology, transaction-related costs (including, but not limited to, accounting, legal, and advisory fees related to the transaction, as well as transaction-related retention bonuses) and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by GAAP revenues. BlackLine believes that presenting non-GAAP gross margin is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of gross margin between periods.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses include (a) non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, (b) non-GAAP research and development expense and (c) non-GAAP general and administrative expense. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is defined as GAAP sales and marketing expense adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, transaction-related costs and impairment of cloud computing implementation costs. Non-GAAP research and development expense is defined as GAAP research and development expense adjusted for stock-based compensation and transaction-related costs. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is defined as GAAP general and administrative expense as adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, legal settlement costs and impairment of cloud computing implementation costs. BlackLine believes that presenting each of the non-GAAP operating expenses is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain cash and non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of operating expenses between periods.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations adjusted for the amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, impairment of cloud computing implementation costs and restructuring costs. The company believes that presenting non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the company’s acquisitions and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of loss from operations between all periods presented.

Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and Diluted Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine is defined as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine adjusted for the impact of the provision for (benefit from) income taxes related to acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, the change in the fair value of contingent consideration, transaction-related costs, legal settlement gains or costs, impairment of cloud computing implementation costs, restructuring costs, adjustment to the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount, and loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes. Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share includes the adjustment for shares resulting from the elimination of stock-based compensation. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the company’s acquisitions and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of net loss between all periods presented.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less cash flows used to purchase property and equipment, financed and otherwise, capitalized software development, and intangible assets. BlackLine believes that presenting free cash flow is useful to investors as it provides a measure of the company’s liquidity used by management to evaluate the amount of cash generated by the company’s business including the impact of purchases of property and equipment and cost of capitalized software development.

Use of Operating Metrics

BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on February 14, 2023 certain operating metrics, including (i) number of customers, (ii) number of users and (iii) dollar-based net revenue retention rate, which BlackLine uses to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These operating metrics exclude the impact of certain Runbook licensed customers and users who are on perpetual license agreements and did not have an active subscription agreement with BlackLine as of December 31, 2022.

Dollar-based Net Revenue Retention Rate. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate is calculated as the implied monthly subscription and support revenue at the end of a period for the base set of customers from which the company generated subscription revenue in the year prior to the calculation, divided by the implied monthly subscription and support revenue one year prior to the date of calculation for that same customer base. This calculation does not reflect implied monthly subscription and support revenue for new customers added during the one-year period but does include the effect of customers who terminated during the period. Implied monthly subscription and support revenue is defined as the total amount of minimum subscription and support revenue contractually committed to, under each of BlackLine’s customer agreements over the entire term of the agreement, divided by the number of months in the term of the agreement. BlackLine believes that dollar-based net revenue retention rate is an important metric to measure the long-term value of customer agreements and the company’s ability to retain and grow its relationships with existing customers over time.

Number of Customers. A customer is defined as a company that contributes to our subscription and support revenue as of the measurement date. In situations where an organization has multiple subsidiaries or divisions, each entity that is invoiced as a separate entity is treated as a separate customer. In an instance where an existing customer requests its invoice be divided for the sole purpose of restructuring its internal billing arrangement without any incremental increase in revenue, such customer continues to be treated as a single customer. BlackLine believes that its ability to expand its customer base is an indicator of the company’s market penetration and the growth of its business.

Number of Users. Historically, BlackLine’s products were priced based on the number of users of its platform. Over time, the company has begun to sell an increasing number of non-user based products with fixed or transaction-based pricing. For this reason, we believe the growth in the number of total users is less correlated to the growth of the business overall.

Media Contact:
Kimberly Uberti
kimberly.uberti@blackline.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Humphries, CFA
matt.humphries@blackline.com

 
BlackLine, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$200,968  $539,739 
Marketable securities 874,083   658,964 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses 150,858   125,130 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,658   23,855 
Total current assets 1,249,567   1,347,688 
Capitalized software development costs, net 32,070   23,547 
Property and equipment, net 19,811   16,321 
Intangible assets, net 90,864   36,195 
Goodwill 443,861   289,710 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,708   16,264 
Other assets 92,775   87,853 
Total assets$1,943,656  $1,817,578 
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$14,964  $7,471 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 58,600   50,930 
Deferred revenue, current 279,325   242,429 
Finance lease liabilities, current 989   373 
Operating lease liabilities, current 5,943   4,936 
Contingent consideration, current 8,000   16,438 
Total current liabilities 367,821   322,577 
Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent 785   824 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 9,292   13,248 
Convertible senior notes, net 1,384,306   1,114,239 
Contingent consideration, noncurrent 33,549   4,294 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 5,568   8,175 
Deferred revenue, noncurrent 343   362 
Other long-term liabilities 6,229   124 
Total liabilities 1,807,893   1,463,843 
Commitments and contingencies   
Redeemable non-controlling interest 23,895   28,699 
Stockholders' equity:   
Common stock 600   590 
Additional paid-in capital 385,709   625,883 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,472)  298 
Accumulated deficit (272,969)  (301,735)
Total stockholders' equity 111,868   325,036 
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity$1,943,656  $1,817,578 
    


BlackLine, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 Quarter Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenues       
Subscription and support$130,898  $108,884  $491,187  $398,633 
Professional services 9,059   6,442   31,751   27,073 
Total revenues 139,957   115,326   522,938   425,706 
Cost of revenues       
Subscription and support 26,637   21,439   102,132   71,979 
Professional services 6,726   6,533   27,253   25,892 
Total cost of revenues 33,363   27,972   129,385   97,871 
Gross profit 106,594   87,354   393,553   327,835 
Operating expenses       
Sales and marketing 66,295   56,210   256,862   202,620 
Research and development 28,022   20,711   108,893   77,322 
General and administrative 5,158   26,621   80,155   86,507 
Restructuring costs 3,841      3,841    
Total operating expenses 103,316   103,542   449,751   366,449 
Income (loss) from operations 3,278   (16,188)  (56,198)  (38,614)
Other income (expense)       
Interest income 8,017   288   14,637   700 
Interest expense (1,464)  (16,363)  (5,850)  (62,945)
Other income (expense), net 6,553   (16,075)  8,787   (62,245)
Income (loss) before income taxes 9,831   (32,263)  (47,411)  (100,859)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (668)  213   (13,520)  135 
Net income (loss) 10,499   (32,476)  (33,891)  (100,994)
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 99   (177)  (369)  (910)
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (904)  4,711   (4,131)  15,077 
Net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc.$11,304  $(37,010) $(29,391) $(115,161)
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to BlackLine, Inc.$0.19  $(0.63) $(0.49) $(1.97)
Shares used to calculate basic net income (loss) per share 59,888   58,810   59,539   58,351 
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to BlackLine, Inc.$0.18  $(0.63) $(0.49) $(1.97)
Shares used to calculate diluted net income (loss) per share1 71,283   58,810   59,539   58,351 

1Upon adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022, the Company prospectively utilized the if-converted method to calculate the impact of convertible instruments on diluted earnings per share. Under this accounting standard, the EPS calculation adds back the convertible loan interest expense to net income in the numerator and adds back 10.3 million shares underlying our convertible notes to the diluted shares in the denominator, unless the result would be antidilutive. In accordance with the adoption of ASU 2020-06 and using the modified retrospective method, prior period amounts have not been adjusted.

 
BlackLine, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 Quarter Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Cash flows from operating activities       
Net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc.$11,304  $(37,010) $(29,391) $(115,161)
Net income (loss) and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (805)  4,534   (4,500)  14,167 
Net income (loss) 10,499   (32,476)  (33,891)  (100,994)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 11,830   6,953   42,816   27,128 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (21,017)  668   (35,130)  (2,758)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,392   16,266   5,511   55,538 
Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes          7,012 
Stock-based compensation 18,474   17,081   75,884   65,870 
Noncash lease expense 1,407   1,126   5,593   4,513 
(Accretion) amortization of purchase discounts on marketable securities, net (5,548)  164   (8,874)  6 
Net foreign currency (gains) losses (7)  (366)  (1,470)  112 
Deferred income taxes 291   (857)  (14,404)  (817)
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 30   (45)  115   (100)
Impairment of cloud computing implementation costs 5,330      5,330    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisition:       
Accounts receivable (41,354)  (19,691)  (23,033)  (14,255)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,180)  (5,602)  1,059   (3,956)
Other assets (3,757)  (8,896)  (10,112)  (22,505)
Accounts payable 8,947   4,982   4,376   3,997 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,505   11,211   5,893   14,876 
Deferred revenue 34,098   32,907   36,646   51,579 
Operating lease liabilities (1,620)  (1,299)  (6,949)  (5,153)
Lease incentive receipts 159      812    
Other long-term liabilities 1,275      5,841    
Net cash provided by operating activities 25,754   22,126   56,013   80,093 
Cash flows from investing activities       
Purchases of marketable securities (428,137)  (72,977)  (1,599,945)  (1,180,885)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 416,500   213,000   1,392,250   697,209 
Capitalized software development costs (4,256)  (3,296)  (19,208)  (14,536)
Purchases of property and equipment (1,232)  (3,532)  (10,974)  (8,729)
Acquisition, net of cash acquired       (157,738)   
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (17,125)  133,195   (395,615)  (506,941)
Cash flows from financing activities       
Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest    2,171      2,171 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs          1,128,794 
Partial repurchase of convertible senior notes          (432,230)
Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes          (102,350)
Principal payments under finance lease obligations (239)  (37)  (619)  (37)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,018   3,749   4,687   11,428 
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,530   3,823   6,996   9,020 
Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations (1,678)  (4,358)  (9,544)  (17,007)
Financed purchases of property and equipment       (84)  (549)
Net cash provided by financing activities 1,631   5,348   1,436   599,240 
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 215   (113)  (618)  (314)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 10,475   160,556   (338,784)  172,078 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 190,732   379,435   539,991   367,913 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$201,207  $539,991  $201,207  $539,991 
        
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets       
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$200,968  $539,739  $200,968  $539,739 
Restricted cash included within other assets at end of period 239   252   239   252 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows$201,207  $539,991  $201,207  $539,991 


BlackLine, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit:        
Gross profit $106,594  $87,354  $393,553  $327,835 
Amortization of acquired developed technology  3,010   675   11,315   2,685 
Stock-based compensation  2,286   2,220   8,595   8,410 
Transaction-related costs  357      1,355    
Total non-GAAP gross profit $112,247  $90,249  $414,818  $338,930 
Gross margin  76.2%  75.7%  75.3%  77.0%
Non-GAAP gross margin  80.2%  78.3%  79.3%  79.6%
         
Non-GAAP Operating Income:        
Operating income (loss) $3,278  $(16,188) $(56,198) $(38,614)
Amortization of intangible assets  5,181   2,049   19,731   10,479 
Stock-based compensation  18,474   17,081   75,884   65,870 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (21,017)  668   (35,130)  (2,758)
Transaction-related costs  2,850   1,586   16,831   1,586 
Legal settlement costs        1,709    
Impairment of cloud computing implementation costs  5,330      5,330    
Restructuring costs  3,841      3,841    
Total non-GAAP operating income $17,937  $5,196  $31,998  $36,563 
         
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to BlackLine, Inc.:        
Net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $11,304  $(37,010) $(29,391) $(115,161)
Benefit from income taxes related to acquisitions  (942)  (552)  (13,634)  (961)
Amortization of intangible assets  5,181   2,049   19,731   10,479 
Stock-based compensation  18,417   17,028   75,576   65,723 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs  1,392   16,266   5,511   55,538 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (21,017)  668   (35,130)  (2,758)
Transaction-related costs  2,850   1,586   16,831   1,586 
Legal settlement costs        1,709    
Impairment of cloud computing implementation costs  5,330      5,330    
Restructuring costs  3,841      3,841    
Adjustment to redeemable non-controlling interest  (904)  4,711   (4,131)  15,077 
Loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes           7,012 
Total non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $25,452  $4,746  $46,243  $36,535 
Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share:        
Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share $0.42  $0.08  $0.78  $0.63 
Shares used to calculate basic non-GAAP net income per share  59,888   58,810   59,539   58,351 
Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share:        
Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share $0.35  $0.08  $0.64  $0.58 
Shares used to calculate diluted non-GAAP net income per share  73,277   62,472   72,974   62,473 
         
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense:        
Sales and marketing expense $66,295  $56,210  $256,862  $202,620 
Amortization of intangible assets  (1,693)  (897)  (6,505)  (5,883)
Stock-based compensation  (5,691)  (5,884)  (26,310)  (22,756)
Transaction-related costs  (240)     (2,399)   
Impairment of cloud computing implementation costs  (3,361)     (3,361)   
Total non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $55,310  $49,429  $218,287  $173,981 
         
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:        
Research and development expense $28,022  $20,711  $108,893  $77,322 
Stock-based compensation  (3,828)  (2,846)  (14,382)  (11,110)
Transaction-related costs  (2,079)     (7,797)   
Total non-GAAP research and development expense $22,115  $17,865  $86,714  $66,212 
         
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:        
General and administrative expense $5,158  $26,621  $80,155  $86,507 
Amortization of intangible assets  (478)  (477)  (1,911)  (1,911)
Stock-based compensation  (6,669)  (6,131)  (26,597)  (23,594)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  21,017   (668)  35,130   2,758 
Transaction-related costs  (174)  (1,586)  (5,280)  (1,586)
Legal settlement costs        (1,709)   
Impairment of cloud computing implementation costs  (1,969)     (1,969)   
Total non-GAAP general and administrative expense $16,885  $17,759  $77,819  $62,174 
         
Total Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $94,310  $85,053  $382,820  $302,367 
         
Free Cash Flow        
Net cash provided by operating activities $25,754  $22,126  $56,013  $80,093 
Capitalized software development costs  (4,256)  (3,296)  (19,208)  (14,536)
Purchases of property and equipment  (1,232)  (3,532)  (10,974)  (8,729)
Financed purchases of property and equipment        (84)  (549)
Free cash flow $20,266  $15,298  $25,747  $56,279 

 


Tags

BlackLine Inc