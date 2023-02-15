Climb Channel Solutions Partners with LogicGate

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) partners with LogicGate, a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through it’s Risk Cloud® platform.



LogicGate enables resellers to offer a holistic governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solution enabling their customers to solve all their GRC needs in one solution, while providing the flexibility to adapt to an ever-changing Risk landscape.

According to Gartner, 75% of the global population will have privacy protections by the end of 2024. As the global regulatory environment grows increasingly complex, companies need to bring security and privacy teams together to increase collaboration, communication, and visibility across the organization. Climb’s partnership with LogicGate will help multinational organizations navigate global security and privacy concerns by developing holistic, centralized, and connected GRC programs.

“In today’s evolving GRC landscape, privacy doesn’t equal security, and security doesn’t always translate to compliance,” said Andy Ruse, president of field operations at LogicGate. “As organizations navigate the complexities of our global regulatory system, they need to move beyond ‘checking the compliance box’ to ensure their systems are compliant and secure. By partnering with Climb, we’re taking a major step forward in bringing holistic GRC to the EMEA market and helping global companies transform their risks into strategic opportunities.”

“Climb’s partnership with LogicGate strategically expands their go to market strategy focusing on North America, Canada, and its EMEA presence by increasing sales and customer success for its Risk Cloud platform,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Partnering with LogicGate enables Climb to meet the needs of critical business units that include IT security, risk management, and compliance creating a more seamless collaboration between departments.”

One of Climb’s goals is to launch companies that have a global presence. In the last 12 months, LogicGate has released eight GRC Applications and continues to innovate in cyber risk and controls compliance, including advancements in cyber risk quantification and continuous control monitoring integrations. Climb is proud to call LogicGate a global partner. Recently, LogicGate was recognized as a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q2 2022 report and named a Leader on the G2 Grid Report for GRC Platforms in Winter 2023 for the 14th consecutive quarter.

For more information on how LogicGate seamlessly unites privacy and security with Risk Cloud®, visit the LogicGate website.

About LogicGate

LogicGate®, creator of the Risk Cloud® platform, is redefining how businesses think about risk. Through the proactive management of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes via the no-code, agile Risk Cloud, hundreds of customers rely on Risk Cloud to improve organizational efficiency, reduce costs and enable revenue generation and retention. In addition to earning recognition for its technology innovation from Gartner and G2, the global company has received accolades from Crain's Chicago Business, Built in Chicago and the Chicago Tribune for its company culture and was recognized in Inc. 5000 2022.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

