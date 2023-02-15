Freight Technologies, Inc. Launches Fr8TMS 3.0, the New Shipper Platform

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech''), a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, is proud to announce the launch of a major update for its transportation management system (Fr8TMS). The new update is aimed at revolutionizing the commercial trucking industry by introducing logistics and transportation technology to move freight within the USMCA region, with a focus on cross-border shipping.



The update includes several new features and improvements, such as better real-time tracking and monitoring of shipments, which will allow shippers to see exactly where their freight is at all times and to receive notifications if there are any delays or issues. The new rating system for carriers will allow shippers to compare the performance of multiple carriers to make better-informed decisions about which ones to use.

The Fr8App platform and mobile application connect shippers, carriers and drivers, making it easy for them to move freight within the USMCA region. This streamlined booking process, improved search and filtering options and the new transportation management shipment for easy access on the go will make it easier for shippers to find and book the right freight at the right price.

"We are excited to introduce this new update to the Fr8TMS, which will revolutionize the commercial trucking industry. The new features and improvements will make it easier for shippers to move their freight, and it will also benefit carriers and drivers by connecting them with shippers looking to move their freight," said Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies.

The Fr8App team is dedicated to continuing to improve and evolve the platform to meet the needs of its customers. The company is confident that the new update will make Fr8App even more valuable for shippers and help them to save time and money on their freight operations.

For more information about Fr8App and the new Fr8TMS update, please visit www.fr8.app .

HOW DOES IT WORK?

To schedule a shipment with Fr8App, you'll need to first create an account through their website. Upon completion of your registration, a Fr8App representative will reach out to you to ensure that you have all the necessary information and support in setting up your initial shipment.





The process of scheduling a shipment is simple and user-friendly, after logging into your account, you will be prompted to provide your pickup and delivery locations. The application will then provide you with a cost estimation, and if you approve of the price, you can confirm your shipment with a single tap.





Once the shipment details have been confirmed, truck drivers will be able to view the shipment information and choose to accept the job. The driver will then collect the cargo at the agreed-upon time, while the shipper will receive regular updates and can track the shipment as it progresses.





The driver will also take pictures to confirm the successful delivery of the items to their final destination. Shippers can reserve loads up to two weeks in advance, and the minimum notice period is 24 hours.



The shipper platform is currently only available as a desktop app.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility, and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

