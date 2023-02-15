Global Heparin Calcium Market to Surpass US$ 1,700.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global heparin calcium market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,370.9 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Heparin Calcium Market:

Ongoing research and development on low-molecular weight heparin by key market players

Ongoing research and development by key market players is expected to drive the global heparin calcium market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Assistance Publique, the University hospital trust, in collaboration with Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, Life Sciences Research Partners (D Collen Research Foundation), Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company, started a clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of low-molecular-weight heparin in patients with high-risk acute pulmonary embolism. This trial is expected to complete in August 2027.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global heparin calcium market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness campaign by the key market players to raise awareness. For instance, in September 2022, The Pulmonary Hypertension Association, announced that they had joined the National Blood Clot Alliance and other health care organizations. The aim of this alliance is to create awareness about pulmonary embolism.

Among application, deep vein thromosis type is expected to hold dominant position in the market due to increasing launch of awareness campaign by key market players over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Blood Clot Alliance have launched a “Stop the Clot” campaign to increase the public awareness about the risk factors of deep vein thrombosis

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global heparin calcium market include Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., PANPHARMA S.A., Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., SMITHFIELD BIOSCIENCE, Afine Chemicals Limited, Yino Pharma Limited, Shandong Sheelian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Aspen Holdings, Opocrin S.p.A.

Market Segmentation:

Global Heparin Calcium Market, By Type: Unfractionated Heparin Low Molecular Weight Heparin

Global Heparin Calcium Market, By Route of Administration: Intravenous Subcutaneous

Global Heparin Calcium Market, By Application: Kidney Dialysis Atrial Fibrillation Deep Vein Thrombosis Pulmonary Embolism Others (Cardiac Surgery, etc.)

Global Heparin Calcium Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Heparin Calcium Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Regions South Africa Central Africa North Africa





