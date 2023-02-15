Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Market to Surpass US$ 1536.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1034.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as collaborations for research and development of new treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global post-traumatic stress disorder treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, The McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC, (MSRD) a member of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc, a pharmaceutical company announced a collaboration agreement with Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos S.A. (Aché), a pharmaceutical company, to co-develop a therapy with the potential to treat general anxiety disorder (GAD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Under this agreement, MSRD and Aché will collaborate to advance Aché’s compound ACH000029 through phase 1b clinical trials to expand the collaboration after studies.

Increasing research and development activities by the market players in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder are expected to drive the growth of the global post-traumatic disorder treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced the initiation of a clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brexpiprazole + sertraline combination treatment in adult subjects with (PTSD) and is currently recruiting for phase 3 clinical trial.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global post-traumatic stress disorder market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030), owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder globally

Among Drug Class, the Antidepressant segment is expected to hold the dominant position in 2022, owing to the increasing launch of new antidepressant drugs. For instance, on March 5, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first new medication for major depression in decades. The drug is a nasal spray called esketamine, derived from ketamine, an anesthetic. As treatment with esketamine might be helpful to patients with treatment-resistant depression, the U.S. FDA accelerated the approval process to make it available in the U.S. more quickly.

Among Route of Administration, the Oral segment is expected to hold the dominant position in 2022, owing to increasing research and development activities in the oral dosage form by the market players in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. For instance, on January 3, 2022, Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it had initiated its Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate oral BNC210 for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Among region, North America is expected to hold the dominant position in 2022, owing to the increasing prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder. For instance, in August 2020, the American Psychiatric Association, a professional organization of psychiatrists and trainee psychiatrists in the U.S., published a report which reported that PTSD affects approximately 3.5% of the U.S. adults every year, and an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime, whereas women are twice as likely as men to have PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder).

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global post-traumatic stress disorder market include Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc., Madrigal Mental Care, Allergan PLC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., apex laboratories Pvt. Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck), Neurovation Labs, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Aurobindo Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Mylan Pharmaceuticals (Viatris Inc.)

Market Segmentation:

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Drug Class Antidepressants Anti-anxiety Antihypertensive Monoamine Oxidase (MAOs) Antipsychotics or Second Generation Antipsychotics (SGOs) Beta-Blockers Others (Benzodiazepines and Others)

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Parenteral Nasal

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Age Group: Pediatric Adult Geriatric

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa





