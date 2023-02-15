Global Uveitis Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 1,075.0 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global uveitis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 710.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Uveitis Treatment Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product launch, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on March 28, 2022 Bausch Health Companies Inc. Canadian multinational specialty pharmaceutical company which develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and branded generic drugs, primarily for skin diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health and neurology, announced the U.S. commercial launch of xipere (Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension) for suprachoroidal use for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global uveitis treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of anterior uveitis. For instance, on August 12, 2021, Cipla Limited announced that it received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Durezol is used to treat endogenous anterior uveitis and inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery.

Among treatment type, corticosteroids segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increased use of corticosteroids in treatment of uveitis. For instance, according to National Health Services UK steroid medicine, steroid injection steroid eye drops and Steroids tablets or capsules are the main treatments. Most cases of uveitis can be treated with steroid medicine. A medicine called prednisolone a drug belonging to class of corticosteroids is usually used.

On the basis of disease type, anterior uveitis segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of disease. For instance, according to the study, ‘Epidemiology of uveitis in urban Australia’, published in April 2019 in the journal Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology, the distribution of prevalent uveitis cases was anterior (75%), intermediate (6%), posterior (15%) and pan uveitis (4%).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global uveitis treatment market include AbbVie, Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galapagos NV, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Tarsier Pharma Ltd, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Sanofi Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Alimera Sciences

Market Segmentation:

Global Uveitis Treatment Market, By Treatment Type: Corticosteroids Immunosuppressant Monoclonal Antibodies Cycloplegic Agents Antibiotics Antivirals Antifungal Analgesics

Global Uveitis Treatment Market, By Disease Type: Anterior Uveitis Posterior Uveitis Intermediate Uveitis Pan uveitis

Global Uveitis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Stores

Global Uveitis Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



