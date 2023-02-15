TopLine Financial Credit Union Receives National Recognition for Adult Financial Education Efforts

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative, was one of three Minnesota Credit Unions to receive national recognition for taking home a 2022 Desjardins Financial Education Award. The award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), recognizes credit unions for superior adult financial education programs benefiting the credit union’s members and communities.



TopLine’s national honorable mention was in the Adult Category for the credit union’s partnership with LSS Financial Counseling Services, a nationally-recognized Minnesota non-profit organization that provides access to free financial education services to better manage personal finances. TopLine has partnered with LSS Financial Counseling since 2008, providing members and employees a one-stop source for financial resources and counseling services. TopLine’s partnership with LSS offers employees, members and their immediate family members six (6) free private and confidential financial education counseling sessions annually with a certified consumer credit counselor. Additionally, LSS’s certified consumer credit and student loan counselors offer free financial education workshops virtually over Zoom.

Through the 2022, members who received financial coaching and assistance with debt management plans paid off nearly $3.7 million in debt, an average payoff of $21,177. In 2022 nearly 100 TopLine households received financial counseling services and some 300 individuals attended virtual financial educational workshops.

“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment in providing members and non-members in our communities the opportunity to learn more about managing their personal finances,” said Tom Smith, TopLine Financial Credit Union President and CEO. “We remain dedicated to continuing to offer our financial education programming to help our members and consumers improve their financial well-being, and the first step is to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their financial goals.”

The award is named in honor of Alphonse Desjardins, who founded the first credit unions in the U.S. and Canada. Naming the award after Alphonse Desjardins emphasizes the movement’s long-time commitment to financial literacy for all ages.

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org.

Credit Union National Association (CUNA), based in Washington, D.C., and Madison, Wisconsin, is the premier national trade association serving America's credit unions. The not-for-profit trade group is governed by volunteer directors who are elected by their credit union peers. For more information, visit www.cuna.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $737 million and serves nearly 49,500 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/838ff3f0-631f-4b4d-83c0-a45a82e2444c