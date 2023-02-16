Skyward Specialty Launches New Inland Marine Underwriting Unit led by Havis Wright

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc.TM (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty market, announces the appointment of Havis Wright to lead the expansion of the Company's industry solutions division with the launch of a new dedicated inland marine underwriting unit.



Based in Richmond, VA, Wright will oversee the growth and development of Skyward Specialty's inland marine solutions. Wright brings nearly 20 years of underwriting leadership experience in inland marine and property. He began his career at Hartford Insurance Group and then Travelers. More recently he spent nearly seven years at Kinsale Insurance, including as division manager of inland marine, and he also worked at Richmond National.

Bringing Wright onboard underscores Skyward Specialty's strategy to bring top-notch talent and solutions to niche markets where standard line solutions are insufficient. His experience positions the Company to address the unique and evolving needs across a broad range of inland marine markets including Logistics, Construction, Energy, and other specialized property markets. Additionally, this standalone solution complements the inland marine coverage already established within the Company's Construction and Energy industry solutions.

"I am excited to have a leader of Havis Wright's caliber head this unit. We believe a strong underwriting leader with a dedicated focus to grow and expand our position within inland marine is the logical next step in the successful execution of our strategy," said Andrew Robinson, CEO at Skyward Specialty. "We know A+ talent wins, and I am confident he will build an enviable inland marine presence and provide solutions that our producers and customers will genuinely value."

Skyward Specialty's inland marine solution will enhance AAIS-based coverages geared to serve the Construction and Contracting, Logistics and Transportation, and Specialized Property markets. Skyward Specialty will begin quoting its inland marine solution beginning Friday, March 17. Please be in touch via inlandmarine@skywardinsurance.com with any questions.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com