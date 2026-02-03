Skyward Specialty Launches New Power Generation Coverage Solution

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.®, a Skyward Group Company, (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leading provider in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance market, announced the launch of its new specialized Power Generation insurance solution for small to mid-sized entities, expanding its offerings to meet the evolving needs of power producers and brokers across the U.S. while complementing and further diversifying its existing portfolio.

Skyward Specialty’s new Power Generation solution delivers tailored coverage for a broad range of power assets, supporting risks throughout the asset lifecycle. Designed for today’s complex power environment, the solution complements the Company’s Renewable Energy program and provides power producers and brokers with purpose-built capacity that can lead or meaningfully participate in complex power generation accounts.

The Power Generation product addresses key coverage gaps for small to mid-sized power plants, municipal and cooperative utilities, battery energy storage systems, industrial and utility microgrids, operations and maintenance contractors and renewable and alternative power facilities. By expanding into specialized Power Generation, Skyward Specialty strengthens its position as a leading provider of industry solutions across the energy sector and enables brokers to structure coverage aligned with how power assets are built, operated and financed today.

“Modern power facilities are more technologically complex, highly interconnected and increasingly expensive to repair. As the demand for power and electricity continues to grow, our team’s deep industry expertise, combined with nimble, disciplined underwriting, helps close the coverage gap for today’s most sophisticated power assets by providing an all-lines property and casualty solution,” said Rob Roberts, president of Industry Solutions, Skyward Specialty. “Expanding into Power Generation further strengthens our ability to deliver specialized, customized solutions and advances our strategy to rule in complex niche areas where standard solutions fall short.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions – Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Industry Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty’s insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com.

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group is the holding company name for its US and Lloyds businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry’s most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners and other stakeholders.

SKWD is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies. For more information, please visit skywardgroup.com.

