Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Group” or the “Company”), today reported fourth quarter 2025 net income of $43.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $14.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period. Net income for the year ended 2025 was $170.0 million, or $4.07 per diluted share, compared to $118.8 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period.

Adjusted operating income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $48.9 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $33.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the year ended 2025 was $167.4 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared to $126.6 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period.

Highlights for the fourth quarter included:

Gross written premiums of $439.5 million, an increase of 13.2% compared to 2024;

Combined ratio of 88.5%;

Ex-Cat combined ratio of 87.7%;

Return on equity of 18.9% for the year ended December 31, 2025; and,

Book value per share of $24.92, an increase of 26% compared to December 31, 2024.



Skyward Group Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, “The fourth quarter was another excellent quarter and capped off a truly transformational year for the Company. Similar to the previous three quarters, we delivered Company bests in adjusted operating income(1), underwriting income(1) and the combined ratio of 88.5%. Our gross written premiums growth in the quarter of 13% culminated a year of 24% growth, and our return on equity and return on tangible equity of 18.9% and 20.9%(1) respectively for the full year are simply outstanding.”

“Our focus and disciplined execution of our ‘Rule Our Niche’ strategy, underscored by the strength of our intentionally built, diversified portfolio, where nearly half of our business is in non-cycle exposed lines, positions us particularly well given the evolving property and casualty market backdrop. As we look forward, together with additional capabilities and the outstanding Apollo team, we are extremely well-positioned as a Company to continue to build and maintain winning positions across the specialty insurance market and generate top quartile returns and long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums ($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, unaudited 2025

2024

%

Change 2025

2024

%

Change Gross written premiums $ 439,487 $ 388,355 13.2 % $ 2,166,236 $ 1,743,232 24.3 % Ceded written premiums $ (156,906 ) $ (117,328 ) 33.7 % $ (760,004 ) $ (619,654 ) 22.6 % Net retention 64.3 % 69.8 % NM (1) 64.9 % 64.5 % NM (1) Net written premiums $ 282,581 $ 271,027 4.3 % $ 1,406,232 $ 1,123,578 25.2 % Net earned premiums $ 356,800 $ 293,240 21.7 % $ 1,304,505 $ 1,056,722 23.4 % (1) Not meaningful

The increase in gross written premiums for the fourth quarter, compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily driven by growth in accident & health, specialty programs and surety, while the year‑over‑year increase for 2025 was driven by these divisions, as well as the agriculture and credit (re)insurance division.

Combined Ratio Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Non-cat loss and LAE 60.9 % 60.5 % 60.3 % 60.6 % Cat loss and LAE(1) 0.8 % 2.2 % 1.2 % 1.7 % Prior accident year development(2) (2.1 )%

4.2 % (0.6 )%

1.1 % Loss Ratio 59.6 % 66.9 % 60.9 % 63.4 % Net policy acquisition costs 16.0 % 15.3 % 15.0 % 14.2 % Other operating and general expenses 13.0 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 15.3 % Commission and fee income (0.1 )%

(0.3 )% (0.5 )%

(0.6 )% Expense ratio 28.9 % 28.9 % 28.4 % 28.9 % Combined ratio 88.5 % 95.8 % 89.3 % 92.3 % Ex-Cat Combined Ratio(3) 87.7 % 93.6 % 88.1 % 90.6 % (1) Current accident year (2) Prior accident year development for the fourth quarter and year-ended 2024 was due to the net impact of the LPT.. (3) Defined as the combined ratio excluding cat loss and LAE(1)

The loss ratios for the fourth quarter and year ended 2025 improved 7.3 points and 2.5 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2024 periods. The quarter and year ended 2025 benefited from (i) favorable prior accident year development compared to adverse development in the same 2024 periods, and (ii) less catastrophe losses when compared to the same 2024 periods.

The expense ratios for the fourth quarter and year ended 2025 were flat and improved 0.5 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2024 periods due to earnings leverage offset by higher acquisition costs due to the business mix shift.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income $ in thousands Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents $ 3,132 $ 3,998 $ 15,877 $ 17,643 Fixed income 22,530 15,909 77,888 57,631 Equities 59 771 1,380 2,745 Alternative & strategic investments (2,209 ) 56 (11,526 ) 2,581 Net investment income $ 23,512 $ 20,734 $ 83,619 $ 80,600 Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities still held $ 5,122 $ (7,688 ) $ (1,555 ) $ 7,921 Net realized gains 107 (2,725 ) 23,704 (1,579 ) Net investment gains (losses) $ 5,229 $ (10,413 ) $ 22,149 $ 6,342

Net investment income for the fourth quarter and year ended 2025 increased $2.8 million and $3.0 million, respectively when compared to the same 2024 periods, driven by increased income from our fixed income portfolio due to a higher yield and larger asset base.

The alternative & strategic investments portfolio continued to be impacted by the decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments. The decreases in income from the short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents was due to an overall decrease in yields when compared to the same 2024 periods. The decrease in income from equities was due to the sale of the equity portfolio in the third quarter of 2025.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $1,009.6 million at December 31, 2025 which represented an increase of 5.0% when compared to stockholders' equity of $961.4 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to net income and an increase in the market value of our investment portfolio.

Conference Call

At 8:30 a.m. eastern time tomorrow, February 24, 2026, Company management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Group is the holding company brand for its U.S. and Lloyds businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry’s most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners and other stakeholders.

For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses of $7,000 and $0, respectively) (amortized cost of $1,848,755 and $1,320,266, respectively) $ 1,856,303 $ 1,292,218 Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $468 and $243, respectively) 32,822 39,153 Equity securities, at fair value 1,174 106,254 Mortgage loans, at fair value 9,902 26,490 Equity method investments 77,365 98,594 Other long-term investments 58,650 33,182 Short-term investments, at fair value 264,299 274,929 Total investments 2,300,515 1,870,820 Cash and cash equivalents 168,544 121,603 Restricted cash 30,570 35,922 Premiums receivable, net 544,217 321,641 Reinsurance recoverables, net 1,119,880 857,876 Ceded unearned premium 238,948 203,901 Deferred policy acquisition costs 136,100 113,183 Deferred income taxes 27,865 30,486 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 88,040 87,348 Other assets 137,173 86,698 Total assets $ 4,791,852 $ 3,729,478 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 2,318,894 $ 1,782,383 Unearned premiums 774,035 637,185 Deferred ceding commission 46,453 40,434 Reinsurance and premium payables 279,888 177,070 Funds held for others 128,003 102,665 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 115,034 76,206 Notes payable 100,411 100,000 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 19,569 19,536 Total liabilities 3,782,287 2,935,479 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 40,511,222 and 40,127,908 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 405 401 Additional paid-in capital 730,555 718,598 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,457 (22,120 ) Retained earnings 267,148 97,120 Total stockholders’ equity 1,009,565 793,999 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,791,852 $ 3,729,478





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income ($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues: Net earned premiums $ 356,800 $ 293,240 $ 1,304,505 $ 1,056,722 Commission and fee income 415 806 6,855 6,703 Net investment income 23,512 20,734 83,619 80,600 Net investment gains (losses) 5,229 (10,413 ) 22,149 6,342 Other (loss) income (371 ) 35 (587 ) (167 ) Total revenues 385,585 304,402 1,416,541 1,150,200 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 212,671 196,320 795,022 669,809 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 103,536 85,487 377,359 311,757 Transaction costs 10,944 — 14,019 — Interest expense 2,290 2,091 7,919 9,496 Amortization expense 472 908 1,636 2,007 Other expenses 1,025 1,042 4,162 4,392 Total expenses 330,938 285,848 1,200,117 997,461 Income before income taxes 54,647 18,554 216,424 152,739 Income tax expense 11,417 4,148 46,396 33,911 Net income $ 43,230 $ 14,406 $ 170,028 $ 118,828 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 43,230 $ 14,406 $ 170,028 $ 118,828 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gains and losses on investments: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax 3,092 (14,735 ) 33,092 9,792 Reclassification adjustment for (losses) gains on securities no longer held, net of tax (1,174 ) (5,682 ) 485 (8,959 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,918 (20,417 ) 33,577 833 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 45,148 $ (6,011 ) $ 203,605 $ 119,661





Share and Per Share Data ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Weighted average basic shares 40,494,443 40,107,617 40,407,310 40,056,475 Weighted average diluted shares 41,902,370 41,622,397 41,808,046 41,377,460 Basic earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.36 $ 4.21 $ 2.97 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 0.35 $ 4.07 $ 2.87 Basic adjusted operating earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 0.83 $ 4.14 $ 3.16 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 0.80 $ 4.00 $ 3.06 Annualized ROE (1) 17.5 % 7.2 % 18.9 % 16.3 % Annualized adjusted ROE (2) 19.8 % 16.7 % 18.6 % 17.4 % Annualized ROTE (3) 19.3 % 8.1 % 20.9 % 18.6 % Annualized adjusted ROTE (4) 21.8 % 18.8 % 20.6 % 19.8 % December 31 December 31 2025

2024

Shares outstanding 40,511,222 40,127,908 Fully diluted shares outstanding 42,292,371 42,059,182 Book value per share $ 24.92 $ 19.79 Fully diluted book value per share $ 23.87 $ 18.88 Fully diluted tangible book value per share $ 21.79 $ 16.80 (1) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (2) Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period (4) Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Income as reported $ 54,647 $ 43,230 $ 18,554 $ 14,406 $ 216,424 $ 170,028 $ 152,739 $ 118,828 Less (add): Net investment gains (losses) 5,229 4,137 (10,413 ) (8,226 ) 22,149 17,401 6,342 5,010 Net impact of loss portfolio transfer — — (12,398 ) (9,794 ) — — (11,598 ) (9,162 ) Transaction costs (10,944 ) (8,658 ) — — (14,019 ) (11,014 ) — — Other (loss) income (371 ) (293 ) 35 28 (587 ) (461 ) (167 ) (132 ) Other expenses (1,025 ) (811 ) (1,042 ) (823 ) (4,162 ) (3,270 ) (4,392 ) (3,470 ) Adjusted operating income $ 61,758 $ 48,855 $ 42,372 $ 33,221 $ 213,043 $ 167,372 $ 162,554 $ 126,582

Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense, transaction costs and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Income before income taxes $ 54,647 $ 18,554 $ 216,424 $ 152,739 Add: Transaction costs 10,944 — 14,019 — Interest expense 2,290 2,091 7,919 9,496 Amortization expense 472 908 1,636 2,007 Other expenses 1,025 1,042 4,162 4,392 Less (add): Net investment income 23,512 20,734 83,619 80,600 Net investment gains (losses) 5,229 (10,413 ) 22,149 6,342 Other (loss) gain (371 ) 35 (587 ) (167 ) Underwriting income $ 41,008 $ 12,239 $ 138,979 $ 81,859

Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands) December 31, (unaudited) 2025

2024

Stockholders’ equity $ 1,009,565 $ 793,999 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 88,040 87,348 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 921,525 $ 706,651





Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

%

Change 2025

2024

%

Change Accident & Health $ 67,297 $ 44,594 50.9 % $ 254,102 $ 173,073 46.8 % Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance 18,687 21,113 (11.5 )% 346,212 118,070 193.2 % Captives 62,376 57,765 8.0 % 275,694 241,902 14.0 % Construction & Energy Solutions 58,558 73,837 (20.7 )% 274,318 296,582 (7.5 )% Global Property 19,801 18,713 5.8 % 178,128 201,796 (11.7 )% Professional Lines 34,320 39,130 (12.3 )% 149,231 159,785 (6.6 )% Specialty Programs 91,304 52,151 75.1 % 322,705 218,407 47.8 % Surety 45,876 37,889 21.1 % 168,148 143,965 16.8 % Transactional E&S 41,362 43,163 (4.2 )% 197,779 189,669 4.3 % Total gross written premiums(1) $ 439,581 $ 388,355 13.2 % $ 2,166,317 $ 1,743,249 24.3 % (1) Excludes exited business





