Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Group” or the “Company”), today reported fourth quarter 2025 net income of $43.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $14.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period. Net income for the year ended 2025 was $170.0 million, or $4.07 per diluted share, compared to $118.8 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period.

Adjusted operating income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $48.9 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $33.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the year ended 2025 was $167.4 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared to $126.6 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, for the same 2024 period.

Highlights for the fourth quarter included:

  • Gross written premiums of $439.5 million, an increase of 13.2% compared to 2024;
  • Combined ratio of 88.5%;
  • Ex-Cat combined ratio of 87.7%;
  • Return on equity of 18.9% for the year ended December 31, 2025; and,
  • Book value per share of $24.92, an increase of 26% compared to December 31, 2024.
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”


Skyward Group Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, “The fourth quarter was another excellent quarter and capped off a truly transformational year for the Company. Similar to the previous three quarters, we delivered Company bests in adjusted operating income(1), underwriting income(1) and the combined ratio of 88.5%. Our gross written premiums growth in the quarter of 13% culminated a year of 24% growth, and our return on equity and return on tangible equity of 18.9% and 20.9%(1) respectively for the full year are simply outstanding.”

“Our focus and disciplined execution of our ‘Rule Our Niche’ strategy, underscored by the strength of our intentionally built, diversified portfolio, where nearly half of our business is in non-cycle exposed lines, positions us particularly well given the evolving property and casualty market backdrop. As we look forward, together with additional capabilities and the outstanding Apollo team, we are extremely well-positioned as a Company to continue to build and maintain winning positions across the specialty insurance market and generate top quartile returns and long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums            
($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
unaudited 2025
 2024
 %
Change		 2025
 2024
 %
Change
Gross written premiums $        439,487  $        388,355  13.2% $2,166,236  $1,743,232  24.3%
Ceded written premiums $        (156,906) $        (117,328) 33.7% $(760,004) $(619,654) 22.6%
Net retention          64.3%          69.8% NM(1)  64.9%  64.5% NM(1)
Net written premiums $        282,581  $        271,027  4.3% $1,406,232  $1,123,578  25.2%
Net earned premiums $        356,800  $        293,240  21.7% $1,304,505  $1,056,722  23.4%
(1) Not meaningful            
             

The increase in gross written premiums for the fourth quarter, compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily driven by growth in accident & health, specialty programs and surety, while the year‑over‑year increase for 2025 was driven by these divisions, as well as the agriculture and credit (re)insurance division.

Combined Ratio Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
(unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Non-cat loss and LAE 60.9% 60.5% 60.3% 60.6%
Cat loss and LAE(1) 0.8% 2.2% 1.2% 1.7%
Prior accident year development(2) (2.1)%
 4.2% (0.6)%
 1.1%
Loss Ratio 59.6% 66.9% 60.9% 63.4%
Net policy acquisition costs 16.0% 15.3% 15.0% 14.2%
Other operating and general expenses 13.0% 13.9% 13.9% 15.3%
Commission and fee income (0.1)%
 (0.3)% (0.5)%
 (0.6)%
Expense ratio 28.9% 28.9% 28.4% 28.9%
Combined ratio 88.5% 95.8% 89.3% 92.3%
Ex-Cat Combined Ratio(3) 87.7% 93.6% 88.1% 90.6%
         
(1) Current accident year
(2) Prior accident year development for the fourth quarter and year-ended 2024 was due to the net impact of the LPT..
(3) Defined as the combined ratio excluding cat loss and LAE(1)      
         

The loss ratios for the fourth quarter and year ended 2025 improved 7.3 points and 2.5 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2024 periods. The quarter and year ended 2025 benefited from (i) favorable prior accident year development compared to adverse development in the same 2024 periods, and (ii) less catastrophe losses when compared to the same 2024 periods.

The expense ratios for the fourth quarter and year ended 2025 were flat and improved 0.5 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2024 periods due to earnings leverage offset by higher acquisition costs due to the business mix shift.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income        
$ in thousands Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
(unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents $3,132  $3,998  $15,877  $17,643 
Fixed income  22,530   15,909   77,888   57,631 
Equities  59   771   1,380   2,745 
Alternative & strategic investments  (2,209)  56   (11,526)  2,581 
Net investment income $23,512  $20,734  $83,619  $80,600 
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities still held $5,122  $(7,688) $(1,555) $7,921 
Net realized gains  107   (2,725)  23,704   (1,579)
Net investment gains (losses) $5,229  $(10,413) $22,149  $6,342 
 

Net investment income for the fourth quarter and year ended 2025 increased $2.8 million and $3.0 million, respectively when compared to the same 2024 periods, driven by increased income from our fixed income portfolio due to a higher yield and larger asset base.

The alternative & strategic investments portfolio continued to be impacted by the decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments. The decreases in income from the short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents was due to an overall decrease in yields when compared to the same 2024 periods. The decrease in income from equities was due to the sale of the equity portfolio in the third quarter of 2025.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $1,009.6 million at December 31, 2025 which represented an increase of 5.0% when compared to stockholders' equity of $961.4 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to net income and an increase in the market value of our investment portfolio.

Conference Call

At 8:30 a.m. eastern time tomorrow, February 24, 2026, Company management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Group is the holding company brand for its U.S. and Lloyds businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry’s most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners and other stakeholders.

For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Media Contact
Haley Doughty
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
713-935-4944
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com 

Investor Contact
Kevin Reed
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
713-206-7860
kreed@skywardinsurance.com 

Consolidated Balance Sheets    
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)    
(unaudited) December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Assets    
Investments:    
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses of $7,000 and $0, respectively) (amortized cost of $1,848,755 and $1,320,266, respectively) $1,856,303 $1,292,218 
Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $468 and $243, respectively)  32,822  39,153 
Equity securities, at fair value  1,174  106,254 
Mortgage loans, at fair value  9,902  26,490 
Equity method investments  77,365  98,594 
Other long-term investments  58,650  33,182 
Short-term investments, at fair value  264,299  274,929 
Total investments  2,300,515  1,870,820 
Cash and cash equivalents  168,544  121,603 
Restricted cash  30,570  35,922 
Premiums receivable, net  544,217  321,641 
Reinsurance recoverables, net  1,119,880  857,876 
Ceded unearned premium  238,948  203,901 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  136,100  113,183 
Deferred income taxes  27,865  30,486 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  88,040  87,348 
Other assets  137,173  86,698 
Total assets $4,791,852 $3,729,478 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Liabilities:    
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $2,318,894 $1,782,383 
Unearned premiums  774,035  637,185 
Deferred ceding commission  46,453  40,434 
Reinsurance and premium payables  279,888  177,070 
Funds held for others  128,003  102,665 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  115,034  76,206 
Notes payable  100,411  100,000 
Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs  19,569  19,536 
Total liabilities  3,782,287  2,935,479 
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 40,511,222 and 40,127,908 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  405  401 
Additional paid-in capital  730,555  718,598 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  11,457  (22,120)
Retained earnings  267,148  97,120 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,009,565  793,999 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,791,852 $3,729,478 
     


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
(unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
         
Revenues:        
Net earned premiums $356,800  $293,240  $1,304,505  $1,056,722 
Commission and fee income  415   806   6,855   6,703 
Net investment income  23,512   20,734   83,619   80,600 
Net investment gains (losses)  5,229   (10,413)  22,149   6,342 
Other (loss) income  (371)  35   (587)  (167)
Total revenues  385,585   304,402   1,416,541   1,150,200 
Expenses:        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  212,671   196,320   795,022   669,809 
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses  103,536   85,487   377,359   311,757 
Transaction costs  10,944      14,019    
Interest expense  2,290   2,091   7,919   9,496 
Amortization expense  472   908   1,636   2,007 
Other expenses  1,025   1,042   4,162   4,392 
Total expenses  330,938   285,848   1,200,117   997,461 
Income before income taxes  54,647   18,554   216,424   152,739 
Income tax expense  11,417   4,148   46,396   33,911 
Net income $43,230  $14,406  $170,028  $118,828 
Comprehensive income:        
Net income $43,230  $14,406  $170,028  $118,828 
Other comprehensive income:        
Unrealized gains and losses on investments:        
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax  3,092   (14,735)  33,092   9,792 
Reclassification adjustment for (losses) gains on securities no longer held, net of tax  (1,174)  (5,682)  485   (8,959)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)  1,918   (20,417)  33,577   833 
Comprehensive income (loss) $45,148  $(6,011) $203,605  $119,661 
         


Share and Per Share Data         
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
(unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
         
Weighted average basic shares  40,494,443   40,107,617   40,407,310   40,056,475 
Weighted average diluted shares  41,902,370   41,622,397   41,808,046   41,377,460 
         
Basic earnings per share $1.07  $0.36  $4.21  $2.97 
Diluted earnings per share $1.03  $0.35  $4.07  $2.87 
Basic adjusted operating earnings per share $1.21  $0.83  $4.14  $3.16 
Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share $1.17  $0.80  $4.00  $3.06 
         
Annualized ROE (1)  17.5%  7.2%  18.9%  16.3%
Annualized adjusted ROE (2)  19.8%  16.7%  18.6%  17.4%
Annualized ROTE (3)  19.3%  8.1%  20.9%  18.6%
Annualized adjusted ROTE (4)  21.8%  18.8%  20.6%  19.8%
         
      December 31 December 31
      2025
 2024
         
Shares outstanding      40,511,222   40,127,908 
Fully diluted shares outstanding      42,292,371   42,059,182 
         
Book value per share     $        24.92  $        19.79 
Fully diluted book value per share     $        23.87  $        18.88 
Fully diluted tangible book value per share     $        21.79  $        16.80 
         
(1) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(2) Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period
(4) Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.        

($ in thousands)Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
(unaudited)2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax
Income as reported$54,647  $43,230  $18,554  $14,406  $216,424  $170,028  $152,739  $118,828 
Less (add):               
Net investment gains (losses) 5,229   4,137   (10,413)  (8,226)  22,149   17,401   6,342   5,010 
Net impact of loss portfolio transfer       (12,398)  (9,794)        (11,598)          (9,162)
Transaction costs (10,944)  (8,658)        (14,019)  (11,014)      
Other (loss) income (371)  (293)  35   28   (587)  (461)  (167)  (132)
Other expenses         (1,025)          (811)          (1,042)          (823)          (4,162)          (3,270)          (4,392)  (3,470)
Adjusted operating income$61,758  $48,855  $42,372  $33,221  $213,043  $167,372  $162,554  $126,582 
                

Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense, transaction costs and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
(unaudited) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Income before income taxes $54,647  $18,554  $216,424  $152,739 
Add:        
Transaction costs  10,944      14,019    
Interest expense  2,290   2,091   7,919   9,496 
Amortization expense  472   908   1,636   2,007 
Other expenses  1,025   1,042   4,162   4,392 
Less (add):        
Net investment income  23,512   20,734   83,619   80,600 
Net investment gains (losses)  5,229   (10,413)  22,149   6,342 
Other (loss) gain  (371)  35   (587)  (167)
Underwriting income $41,008  $12,239  $138,979  $81,859 
         

Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands) December 31,
(unaudited) 2025
 2024
Stockholders’ equity $        1,009,565 $        793,999
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets          88,040          87,348
Tangible stockholders equity $        921,525 $        706,651
     


  Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve months ended
December 31,
($ in thousands) 2025
 2024
 %
Change		 2025
 2024
 %
Change
Accident & Health $67,297 $44,594 50.9% $254,102 $173,073 46.8%
Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance  18,687  21,113 (11.5)%  346,212  118,070 193.2%
Captives  62,376  57,765 8.0%  275,694  241,902 14.0%
Construction & Energy Solutions  58,558  73,837 (20.7)%  274,318  296,582 (7.5)%
Global Property  19,801  18,713 5.8%  178,128  201,796 (11.7)%
Professional Lines  34,320  39,130 (12.3)%  149,231  159,785 (6.6)%
Specialty Programs  91,304  52,151 75.1%  322,705  218,407 47.8%
Surety  45,876  37,889 21.1%  168,148  143,965 16.8%
Transactional E&S  41,362  43,163 (4.2)%  197,779  189,669 4.3%
Total gross written premiums(1) $439,581 $388,355 13.2% $2,166,317 $1,743,249 24.3%
             
(1) Excludes exited business            


