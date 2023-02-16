Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited has declared a quarterly dividend on its Series 4 preference shares.



A cash dividend of $0.23438 per share is payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of the Company’s 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).