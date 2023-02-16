Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022 and Declares Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced its financial results today.

For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2022, the Company reported net earnings of $4.4 million or $0.52 per share compared to net earnings of $10.1 million or $1.18 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2022 were $149.3 million compared to $143.0 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022, the Company reported net earnings of $32.7 million or $3.82 per share compared to net earnings of $37.8 million or $4.42 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 were $631.2 million compared to $615.9 million last year.

The Company performed very well in Fiscal 2022 realizing the highest sales revenue on record. These results were achieved despite extremely challenging and shifting market conditions resulting from surging inflation, rising energy costs, labour shortages and changes in international markets. The Company’s success is attributed to its strengths in operations, product diversity, value-added and customization offering, and customer service.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.50 per share payable on March 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2023. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the direction of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

   
GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income  
For the years ended November 30, 2022 and 2021  
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)  
Unaudited  
   
 Years ended
 November 30
2022		November 30
2021
 $$
   
Sales 631,185 615,946
Expenses  
Cost of goods sold495,125 479,403
Selling, administrative and general expenses88,14383,326
Net financial costs3,201 2,694
 586,469 565,423
   
Earnings before income taxes44,716 50,523
   
Income taxes12,037 12,687
   
Net earnings32,679 37,836
   
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings  
   
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation
net of taxes of $355 ($2,730 in 2021)		9147,021
   
Total comprehensive income33,59344,857
   
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted3.824.42
   


GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
  
   
 As atAs at
 November 30
2022		November 30
2021
 $$
Assets   
Current Assets  
Cash3,420 4,253
Trade and other receivables64,423 63,246
Income taxes receivable2,439-
Inventories112,294 109,787
Prepaid expenses2,5554,189
Total Current Assets185,131 181,475
   
Non-Current Assets  
Property, plant and equipment32,269 30,022
Intangible assets2,096 2,650
Right-of-use assets14,999 12,262
Defined benefit plan asset11,620 10,397
Other assets802785
Total Non-Current Assets61,786 56,116
Total Assets246,917 237,591
   
Liabilities  
Current Liabilities  
Bank indebtedness- 9,246
Trade and other payables36,286 37,897
Income taxes payable- 9,022
Provision2,281 2,147
Current portion of lease liabilities4,969 4,256
Total Current Liabilities43,53662,568
   
Non-Current Liabilities  
Provision634 -
Lease liabilities12,537 10,924
Deferred income taxes3,4313,151
Total Non-Current Liabilities16,602 14,075
Total Liabilities60,138 76,643
   
Shareholders’ Equity  
Share capital9,419 9,424
Retained earnings177,360 151,524
 186,779 160,948
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity246,917 237,591
   


GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
For the years ended November 30, 2022 and 2021  
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
  
   
 Years ended
 November 30
2022		November 30
2021
 $$
Operating Activities  
Net earnings32,67937,836
Adjustments for:  
Depreciation and amortization of:  
Property, plant and equipment2,5512,552
Intangible assets608 621
Right-of-use assets4,551 4,141
Accretion expense on provision102 44
Provision666 630
Income taxes12,037 12,687
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(45)(25)
Interest expense1,230 826
Interest on lease liabilities603 580
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense46 117
Other23 (6)
 55,051 60,003
   
Changes in non-cash working capital items(3,734)(15,484)
Interest paid(1,731)(1,541)
Income taxes paid(23,573)(9,700)
 (29,038)(26,725)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 26,013 33,278
   
Financing Activities  
Net decrease in bank loans(2,000)(10,000)
Net decrease in banker’s acceptances-(12,000)
Payment of lease liabilities(4,985)(4,551)
Redemption of shares(56)-
Dividend paid(7,706)(7,279)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (14,747 )(33,830)
   
Investing Activities  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(4,827)(1,333)
Acquisition in intangible assets(54)(33)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment45 29
Other assets(17)-
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (4,853)(1,337)
   
Net cash inflow (outflow)6,413 (1,889)
Cash position, beginning of year(2,993)(1,104)
Cash position, end of year3,420 (2,993)
   
Cash position is comprised of:  
Cash3,420 4,253
Bank overdraft- (7,246)
 3,420 (2,993)
   


GOODFELLOW INC. 
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity  
For the years ended November 30, 2022 and 2021 
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited		   
  
 Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
 $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 20209,424111,805121,229
    
Net earnings-37,83637,836
Other comprehensive income-7,0217,021
    
Total comprehensive income-44,85744,857
    
    
Dividend-(5,138)(5,138)
    
Balance as at November 30, 20219,424 151,524 160,948
    
Net earnings-32,679 32,679
Other comprenhensive income-914 914
    
Total comprehensive income-33,59333,593
    
Dividend -(7,706)(7,706)
Redemption of Shares (5)(51)(56)
    
Balance as at November 30, 20229,419 177,360 186,779
    

From:         

Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com


