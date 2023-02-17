Protein A Resin Market is Expected to Reach $ 1.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets

Chicago, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Protein A Resin industry is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increasing demand for protein-based therapeutics, rising investments in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and technological advancements. Additionally, the growing use of protein A resins for the purification of immunoglobulin-based therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant proteins, is expected to fuel the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the emergence of continuous chromatography is expected to offer opportunities for the industry. However, the high cost of purification processes is expected to restrain the growth of the industry.

Protein A Resin market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.1 Billion in 2020 and is poised to reach $1.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing demand for disposable pre-packed columns, increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, and the increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of resins is expected to limit the growth of this market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19196962

Protein A Resin Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2020 $1.1 Billion Estimated Value by 2025 $1.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Market Size Available for 2018–2025 Forecast Period 2020–2025 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, RoE), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, RoAPAC), and RoW Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing number of CMOs and CROs Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies

Notable Protein A Resin mergers and acquisitions for 2021 – 2022 include:

Cytiva and GE Healthcare merger – This proposed merger would create a global life sciences leader with a complete portfolio of products and services.

Merck KGaA and MilliporeSigma merger – This proposed merger would create a global science and technology leader in the healthcare, life science and performance materials sectors.

Sartorius AG and Danaher Corporation merger – This proposed merger would establish a global leader in the life sciences industry.

Thermo Fisher Scientific and PerkinElmer merger – This proposed merger would create a world-leading provider of analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, reagents, and consumables.

Bio-Rad Laboratories and Agilent Technologies merger – This proposed merger would create a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic markets.

Promega Corporation and FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals merger – This proposed merger would create a global leader in biotechnological and life science research products.

Qiagen and Bio-Techne Corporation merger – This proposed merger would create a global leader in molecular diagnostics, sample preparation and biomarker-based testing solutions.

Growth Drivers of Protein A Resin Market from macro to micro.

Macro-level Growth Drivers: Increase in biopharmaceutical production: The global biopharmaceutical production has been increasing due to the rising demand for biologics and the development of new biotherapeutics. This has led to an increase in the demand for Protein A resin in order to purify monoclonal antibodies and other biotherapeutics. Growing demand for biotherapeutics: The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases has led to a growing demand for biotherapeutics. This has further increased the demand for Protein A resin to purify these biotherapeutics. Increase in research and development activities: There has been an increase in research and development activities in various fields such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics. This has led to an increase in the demand for Protein A resin to purify proteins and antibodies.

Micro-level Growth Drivers: Growing demand for high-quality Protein A resin: The demand for high-quality Protein A resin is increasing as it helps to purify monoclonal antibodies and other biotherapeutics with high efficiency. Advancements in protein purification methods: The advancements in protein purification methods such as affinity chromatography, gel filtration, and ion exchange chromatography have further increased the demand for Protein A resin. Increasing applications in diagnostics: The demand for Protein A resin has been increasing due to its application in diagnostics as it is used to purify antibodies for diagnostic kits.



Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=19196962

Hypothetic challenges of Protein A Resin market in near future:

Increasing Competition: With the emergence of new technologies and competitors, the protein A resin market is expected to become more competitive in the near future. Companies in the market will need to innovate and create new products to remain competitive.

Price Pressure: As the demand for protein A resins increases, the prices of these products are expected to become more competitive. Companies in the market will need to find ways to reduce costs and increase efficiency in order to remain competitive.

Regulatory Changes: Government regulations related to the production, distribution, and use of protein A resins are expected to change in the near future. Companies in the market will need to stay up-to-date on these changes and comply in order to maintain their operations.

Supply Chain Issues: The global supply chain for protein A resins is complex and subject to disruption. Companies in the market will need to find ways to ensure the reliability of their supply chain in order to remain competitive.

Technological Change: As new technologies emerge in the biotechnology space, the protein A resin market is expected to evolve. Companies in the market will need to stay up-to-date on these changes and innovate in order to remain competitive.

Top 3 use cases of Protein A Resin market:

Purification of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies: Protein A resin is commonly used for the purification of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from cell culture supernatants. The affinity of Protein A for IgG makes it the ideal choice for purification of antibodies with high yields and purity.

Antigen-antibody binding assays: Protein A resin is used in a variety of antigen-antibody binding assays such as ELISAs (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays). It is used to capture the antigen or antibody of interest during the assay, allowing for the detection and quantification of the respective target molecule.

Protein purification: Protein A resin is also used in protein purification to separate and isolate specific proteins from a complex mixture. It can be used to selectively capture and bind proteins that are tagged with specific affinity ligands, allowing for the purification and characterization of the targeted protein.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=19196962

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Western Blotting Market

Custom Antibody Market

Preparative Chromatography Market

High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market