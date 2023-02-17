Summit Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic in Lynnwood

Lynnwood, Wash., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Rehabilitation, a network partner of Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading US-based, owner-operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, today announced the grand opening of its first outpatient physical therapy clinic in Lynnwood, conveniently located at 17525 Highway 99.

Summit Rehabilitation’s latest outpatient physical therapy clinic, which elevates the brand’s Washington presence to 13 locations, will welcome patients of all ages for physical and occupational therapy services. The Lynnwood clinic offers a wide range of pain management, balance and vestibular rehabilitation, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments and spine rehabilitation.

"We're excited to bring together PRN and Summit’s mission of providing accessible, high-quality physical therapy care to the Lynnwood community," said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “Expanding our national footprint also allows us to further deliver our individualized, outcomes-based approach to treatment, which is leading the way to happier lives and greater independence.”

Brian Feng, PT, DPT, OCS, will lead the new Lynnwood clinic and oversee all day-to-day operations as the clinic director and partner. A graduate from Franklin Pierce University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy, Feng has practiced physical therapy in the Puget Sound region since 2018. He is committed to continuing education and completed a Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency Program in 2019 and became Board Certified in Orthopedics by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS).

Feng is passionate about helping people get back to what they love through an individualized treatment approach, hands-on care, and education. As a specialist of all body parts from the neck down to the feet, Feng prefers to take a regional approach and look at how other, seemingly unrelated body parts may be affecting a patient’s specific injury/pain.

“I am eager to take on this opportunity to lead the Lynnwood team and establish our clinic as a recognizable leader in patient care throughout the community,” said Feng. “Our brand-new clinic is fully equipped to ensure each patient is treated with an individualistic approach and provided high-quality and compassionate care regardless of whether they are an athlete suffering from pain or injury or a parent recovering from a surgery.”

Summit Rehabilitation accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about Summit Rehabilitation or to schedule an appointment at the new Lynnwood, please visit the Summit Rehabilitation website.

To join the growing PRN-Summit clinical team or to learn more about partnership opportunities for clinical leaders, please visit the PRN Careers page.

About Summit Rehabilitation

Summit Rehabilitation is a Washington state-based leader in outpatient rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, sports injury rehabilitation, soft tissue mobilization, spine rehabilitation and women’s health. Across our 13 locations, we offer individualized treatment programs focused on returning patients to their desired level of function through consistent, high-quality rehab services.

At Summit Rehabilitation, we believe in treating patients like family. We promote a culture of clinical greatness by demonstrating professional excellence, respect, compassion, and always putting the patient first.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of over 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors.

PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

