Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2023 ended January 29, 2023.

“We made a great start to 2023 and grew revenue sequentially, as both IC and FPD high-end businesses improved due to ongoing design-driven demand,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “IC growth was driven by high-end demand from Asian foundries; FPD benefited from increased G10.5+ demand and continued strength in mobile displays.

“Profit margins were somewhat softer than the previous quarter primarily due to less favorable mix and somewhat lower customer premiums to accelerate delivery. Operating cash generation continued strong, which enables us to continue investing in organic growth and maintain a strong balance sheet to support our strategy and help navigate economic uncertainty. I am proud of the performance of the entire Photronics team.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $211.1 million up 0.4% sequentially and 11% year-over-year
  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $14.0 million ($0.23 per diluted share), compared with $37.1 million ($0.60 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $23.1 million ($0.38 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2022
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $24.4 million ($0.40 per diluted share), compared with $31.2 million ($0.51 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $19.2 million ($0.32 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2022
  • IC revenue was $156.6 million, up 0.2% sequentially and 21% year-over-year
  • FPD revenue was $54.5 million, up 1% sequentially and 9% less than same quarter last year
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $28 million, and cash invested in growth through capital expenditures was $31 million

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $205 million and $215 million and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.38 and $0.48 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years.  As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Cash are “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following page.


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  
  
    Three Months Ended 
     January 29, October 31, January 30, 
     2023  2022 2022 
          
Revenue   $211,090  $210,266 $189,827 
          
Cost of goods sold   135,013   129,997  129,964 
          
Gross Profit    76,077   80,269  59,863 
          
Operating Expenses:        
          
Selling, general and administrative 16,818   15,683  15,727 
          
Research and development  3,302   4,045  5,939 
          
Total Operating Expenses  20,120   19,728  21,666 
          
Operating Income   55,957   60,541  38,197 
          
Non-operating (loss) income, net (14,425)  10,797  4,707 
          
Income Before Income Tax Provision 41,532   71,338  42,904 
          
Income tax provision   12,582   16,074  11,178 
          
Net Income    28,950   55,264  31,726 
          
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,964   18,204  8,662 
          
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$13,986  $37,060 $23,064 
          
Earnings per share:        
          
Basic   $0.23  $0.61 $0.38 
          
Diluted   $0.23  $0.60 $0.38 
          
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:      
          
Basic    60,894   60,773  60,158 
          
Diluted    61,470   61,374  60,936 
          


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
        
     January 29, October 31, 
    2023 2022 
        
Assets       
        
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $334,792 $319,680 
Short-term investments  39,199  38,820 
Accounts receivable  220,692  198,147 
Inventories   52,796  50,753 
Other current assets  53,337  37,252 
        
Total current assets  700,816  644,652 
        
Property, plant and equipment, net 710,927  643,873 
Other assets   29,937  27,305 
        
Total assets  $1,441,680 $1,315,830 
        
        
        
Liabilities and Equity     
        
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt$6,541 $10,024 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 192,790  183,773 
        
Total current liabilities  199,331  193,797 
        
Long-term debt   27,323  32,310 
Other liabilities   32,306  27,634 
        
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 920,765  831,527 
Noncontrolling interests  261,955  230,562 
Total equity   1,182,720  1,062,089 
        
Total liabilities and equity $1,441,680 $1,315,830 
        


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
        
        
     Three Months Ended
      January 29, January 30,
      2023   2022 
        
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income   $28,950  $31,726 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  19,105   20,810 
Share-based compensation  1,821   1,457 
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (22,196)  5,137 
        
Net cash provided by operating activities  27,680   59,130 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31,097)  (19,175)
Government incentives   1,014   - 
Other     (87)  (43)
        
Net cash used in investing activities  (30,170)  (19,218)
        
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayments of debt   (9,218)  (15,192)
Purchases of treasury stock  -   (2,522)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest -   14,997 
Proceeds from share-based arrangements 672   3,840 
Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,168)  (1,458)
        
Net cash used in financing activities  (9,714)  (335)
        
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,499   (2,057)
        
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,295   37,520 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 322,409   279,680 
        
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$337,704  $317,200 
        


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
       
 Three Months ended 
 January 29, October 31, January 30, 
  2023   2022   2022  
       
       
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:      
       
GAAP Net Income$13,986  $37,060  $23,064  
FX (gain) loss 16,944   (10,369)  (5,268) 
Estimated tax effects of above (4,506)  2,522   1,337  
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above (2,060)  1,990   96  
Non-GAAP Net Income$24,364  $31,203  $19,229  
       
       
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 61,470   61,374   60,936  
       
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:      
       
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.23  $0.60  $0.38  
Effects of the above adjustments$0.17  $(0.10) $(0.06) 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.40  $0.51  $0.32  

Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.


PHOTRONICS, INC. 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (cont.) 
(in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
        
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow
    
 Three Months endedYear ended 
 January 29, October 31, October 31, Target Model
  2023   2022   2021  Two-year Horizon
        
        
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities$27,680  $275,187  $150,772  350,000 - 400,000 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31,097)  (112,338)  (109,099)  (100,000)
Government Incentives 1,014   3,615   5,775   - 
Free Cash Flow$(2,403) $166,464  $47,448  250,000 - 300,000 
        
Reconciliation of Free Cash flow to LTM Free Cash Flow:       
 Free Cash Flow      
Three Months ended January 29, 2023$(2,403)      
Year-ended October 31, 2022 166,464       
Three Months ended January 30, 2022 (39,955)      
LTM January 29, 2023$124,106       
        
Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Net Cash:       
   As of    
 January 29, October 31, January 30,  
  2023   2022   2022   
Cash and cash equivalents$334,792  $319,680  $314,195   
Short-term investments 39,199   38,820   -   
Current portion of Long-term debt (6,541)  (10,024)  (18,307)  
Long-term Debt (27,323)  (32,310)  (78,540)  
Net Cash$340,127  $316,166  $217,348   
        

