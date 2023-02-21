Fabletics Launches First-Ever Scrubs Collection – Made with and for the Medical Community

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today announces the launch of Fabletics Scrubs , the world’s first-of-its-kind activewear scrubs that brings the brand’s expertise in premium quality, design and performance wear to the medical apparel category. Developed through extensive research and insights from over 6,500 medical professionals, Fabletics Scrubs has redefined the traditional scrubs uniform to create a collection of performance-grade workwear that is durable, comfortable and made for daylong wear by a highly active community. Fabletics enters the medical apparel category for the first time debuting twelve pieces in the collection, as part of the brand’s flexible VIP membership and is available at fableticsscrubs.com .



“Creating Fabletics Scrubs was years in the making,” said Adam Goldenberg, Co-founder and CEO of Fabletics. “This collection is inspired by the medical community and it symbolizes our gratitude for the important work that these individuals do every day. We conducted comprehensive research and received direct feedback from these professionals, as we are committed to creating a product that can perform at the highest level and meet all their needs.”

Fabletics launched the Founders’ Circle - a community of scrubs wearers from various professions within the medical community - to provide feedback on the overall design, fit, colorways, fabric names and were the first to wear-test the pieces. As a way to reinforce Fabletics’ commitment to authentic casting and representation, Founders’ Circle community will also be featured in the brand’s visual campaign titled “Made To Move”.

“The Fabletics Scrubs design process with the Founders’ Circle was vital in creating a product that is unlike anything currently available on the market,” said Vanessa Espinosa, Designer, Fabletics. “It was an instrumental collaboration that ensured every detail was considered in the making of this collection. We created Fabletics Scrubs for scrubs wearers, with scrubs wearers.”

The first twelve active-inspired styles available will include tops, bottoms, underscrubs and jackets in eight colorways for both men and women. Each piece is made with performance-grade fabric that is breathable, lightweight, and antimicrobial, with tailored silhouettes and functional details. Each piece is offered in a range of sizes, from XXS to 4X, and in three inseams. Fabletics also developed in-house embroidery capabilities to customize tops and jackets.

In further celebration of the launch, Fabletics will embark on their largest product donation to date, gifting scrub sets to 25,000 medical professionals across the United States. Fabletics collaborator, actor and comedian Kevin Hart will also donate scrub sets to an organization in his hometown of Philadelphia.

The debut line is available at Fabletics VIP member prices, ranging from $29.95 to $69.95 with a scrub set priced at $64.95 and member credit redeemable.

Available styles include:

Women’s

Method 2-Pocket Scrub Top

Vital 1-Pocket Scrub Top

Evolve 3-Pocket Scrub Top

On-Call 4-Pocket Scrub Jogger

Ion 3-Pocket Scrub Pant

Core Long Sleeve Underscrub

Daily 3-Pocket Scrub Jacket

Men’s

Helix 1-Pocket Scrub Top

All-Shift 5-Pocket Scrub Jogger

Intake 4-Pocket Scrub Pant

Everyday Long Sleeve Underscrub

Foundation 4-Pocket Scrub Jacket

Fabletics Scrubs is officially available beginning February 22, 2023 at www.fableticsscrubs.com .

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 85 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

