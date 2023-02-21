Beam Global Receives Order from City of Austin, Texas for Sustainable EV Charging Products through the Federal GSA Contract Disaster Purchasing Program

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that it received an order for EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging and ARC Mobility™ trailer solutions from the City of Austin in Texas. The systems were purchased using the federal General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006, which simplifies the federal procurement process, ensures best negotiated pricing, and can be used by many state and local government agencies when the EV ARC™ systems are intended for EV charging and disaster recovery or preparedness purposes. The City of Austin also awarded Beam Global a contract, including the Company’s GSA listed products, which streamlines the purchase process for City departments, without going through extensive individual contracting requirements.



The Beam Global EV ARC™ off-grid EV charging systems qualify as disaster preparedness assets because they continue to charge EVs during grid outages and can be equipped with an emergency power panel for first responder use in emergencies. The City of Austin selected the dual-plug charger configuration which charges two EVs simultaneously, and the Emergency Power Panel with 120V and 240V electric outlets. Using the GSA contract gave the City of Austin federal government best pricing, saving time and money, while enabling them to acquire Beam Global’s rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure products.

“Capacity, resiliency and energy security are increasingly important to anyone who is adding EV charging at their location. The recent increase in orders from different Texas government entities mirrors the disaster preparedness plans gaining funding and momentum across the United States and internationally,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Electric vehicle operators need access to charging during increasingly frequent grid outages. Our EV ARC solar-powered systems provide vital EV charging and emergency power during utility grid power failures. We are seeing increasing sales from entities that need EV charging faster than traditional construction projects allow and disaster preparedness at all times. EV ARC systems solve for both requirements.”

Solar-powered EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging infrastructure products are rapidly deployed with no digging, no construction and no electrical work. Off-grid and 100% solar-powered, EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own clean electricity and deliver that energy to up to six EV chargers capable of charging six vehicles simultaneously. Beam Global’s customers can choose any quality brand charger that works for their organization or use case. EV chargers are pre-installed on the EV ARC™ systems at Beam Global’s factory and arrive at the customer site ready to charge EVs.

For more information on purchasing Beam EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions at GSA pricing, please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

