Dental Prosthetics Market to Surpass US$ 10,816.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dental Prosthetics Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions by key market players, which is expected to drive the global dental prosthetics market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, National Dentex Corporation, a manufacturer of dental prosthetic appliances, announced that it had acquired Biotech Dental Prosthetics, a digital dental company, for dental prosthetics. Under this acquisition, Biotech Dental Prosthetics becomes the full-service dental lab in National Dentex’s network to meet the needs of the largest and most diverse dental market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dental prosthetics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, due to increasing product launches by key market players. For instance, in June 2021, Desktop Metal, Inc. a manufacturer of leading 3D dental printing solutions, announced the CE mark certification and launched of flexcera, a proprietary resin for use in the 3D fabrication of high-quality dental prosthetics.

On the basis of product type, the Fixed Dental Prosthetic segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global dental prosthetics market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, Formlabs, a 3D printing technology developer and manufacturer, announced that it had launched a permanent crown resin and a soft tissue starter pack for dental 3D printing, which improves the patient experience and enables dental labs and practices to provide patients with a higher quality of dental solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dental prosthetics market include Polident D.O.O., Amt Medical SRL, Ivoclar Vivadent, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG., Merz Dental GmbH, 3D Diagnostix Inc., Medical Precision Implants, FSM Dental Medikal Mak. San. Tic. Ltd. Sti., Yamahachi Dental Mfg., Co., Glidewell, Anthogyr SAS, Dentsply Sirona, 3Shape, Zimmer Biomet, SprintRay Inc., Thommen Medical AG, Institut Straumann AG, and Henry Schein, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dental Prosthetics Market, By Product Type: Fixed Dental Prosthetic Crown Bridges Inlays and Onlays Composites Removable Dental Prosthetic Dentures Partial Dentures Dental Implants Veneers

Global Dental Prosthetics Market, By Material Type: Ceramics Cement Composites Noble Metals Base Metals

Global Dental Prosthetics Market, By End User: Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratory Others

Global Dental Prosthetics Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



