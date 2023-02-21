Aggreko Partners with Cirque du Soleil to Power over 130 North American Performances Under the Big Top

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , the world’s leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solutions, announced today that they will be providing their industry-leading temporary power modules to Cirque du Soleil for several of the entertainment company’s North American Big Top shows in 2023. The agreement continues Aggreko’s long-standing partnership with Cirque du Soleil, which began in 2012.

For Cirque du Soleil's 2023 season, Aggreko will provide power generators for the following two North American runs of Kooza in Houston and Toronto:

Houston - KOOZA (1/25/2022 - 3/5/2023)

Toronto - KOOZA (4/7/2023 - 6/18/2023)

Aggreko will coordinate 2,500 kW of reliable, temporary power for each of the 134 performances across the two North American markets. The seamless mobility of Aggreko’s energy solutions guarantees that Cirque du Soleil can tour the continent without experiencing power outages while astonishing audiences with their world-renowned theatrics.

Aggreko’s temporary power solutions ensure that audiences at Cirque du Soleil shows will have uninterrupted experiences, even if power to the grid is cut. The short-term nature of touring shows, and the unique experience of sitting under the “Big Top”, also means that area grids may be stressed by demand from performances, making generators powered by Aggreko’s decades of experience a benefit for the communities hosting the shows as well.

“We’re thrilled to partner again with Cirque du Soleil to manage their temporary power needs, marking the eleventh year of our relationship,” said Don Gray, Events, Sector Manager at Aggreko North America. “We understand that the immersive experiences of Cirque du Soleil’s shows require no interruptions, which is why we’re happy to lend our expertise in temporary power solutions to guarantee the greatest enjoyment by audiences across North America. Aggreko looks forward to another exciting year of working with Cirque du Soleil to bring the magic of modern circus arts to over 130 audiences in the United States and Canada.”

“Aggreko has successfully provided energy supply for our international touring shows for over a decade, and we’re happy to partner with them for another year ensuring a positive experience for both our performers and the audience,” said Philippe Rochette, Specialist – Electric & HVAC of Cirque du Soleil. “Our North American runs of KOOZA are cornerstones of our international touring plan and thanks to Aggreko’s reliable energy service, we’re confident that we will continue to perform knowing that our energy supply is in good hands.”

Those interested in learning more about the Aggreko power solutions used in the Cirque du Soleil shows can visit https://www.aggreko.com/ , and the full Cirque du Soleil calendar for 2023 can be viewed at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/ .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face.

Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Headquartered in Glasgow, we’ve remained true to our roots, and have operations in over 204 locations, ready to deliver energy solutions to every corner of the globe.

Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience, and local knowledge.

We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f1be0e-b65b-4aaf-ac7d-08649ad35f81