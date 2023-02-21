Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Total contract drilling revenues were $606 million, compared to $691 million in the third quarter of 2022 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $625 million, compared to $730 million in the third quarter of 2022);



Revenue efficiency ( 1) was 98.0%, compared to 95.0% in the prior quarter;

Operating and maintenance expense was $423 million, compared to $411 million in the prior period;

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $350 million, $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $28 million, $0.04 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022;

Adjusted EBITDA was $140 million, compared to $268 million in the prior quarter; and

Contract backlog was $8.5 billion as of the February 2023 Fleet Status Report.

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $350 million, $0.48 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter results included net favorable items of $6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share as follows:

$5 million, $0.01 per diluted share, discrete tax items; and

$1 million gain on retirement of debt.

After consideration of these net favorable items, fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net loss was $356 million, $0.49 per diluted share.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2022, decreased sequentially by $85 million to $606 million, primarily due to reduced activity for five rigs that were idle in the fourth quarter, partially offset by higher revenue efficiency and revenues earned by the newbuild ultra-deepwater floater Deepwater Atlas, which commenced operations in October 2022.

Contract intangible amortization represented a non-cash revenue reduction of $19 million. The reduction, compared to $39 million in the prior period, resulted from the accelerated recognition of remaining contract intangible for Transocean Equinox following the customer’s early termination of the drilling contract in the third quarter 2022.

Operating and maintenance expense was $423 million, compared with $411 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to higher maintenance cost across our fleet and the commencement of operations of the newbuild Deepwater Atlas, partially offset by reduced activity from rigs that became idle in the fourth quarter.

General and administrative expense was $55 million, up from $42 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased personnel costs and increased legal, professional fees and advisory fees.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $263 million, compared with $96 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a non-cash loss of $157 million associated with a fair value adjustment of the bifurcated exchange feature embedded in our exchangeable bonds issued in the third quarter. Interest income was $12 million, compared with $9 million in the previous quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was (11.0)% in the current quarter and 16.3% in the prior quarter. The change in the rate was primarily due to incurring over half of the actual earnings for the year in the current quarter. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (12.6)% compared to (1.2)% in the previous quarter.

Cash provided by operating activities was $178 million, compared to $230 million in the prior quarter. The sequential decrease is primarily due to increased payments for accounts payable and income taxes, partially offset by the timing of interest payments.

Fourth quarter 2022 capital expenditures of $409 million, compared to $87 million in the prior quarter, were primarily related to our newbuild drillships under construction, including the cash component of the final milestone payment for the delivery of Deepwater Titan in December 2022.

“Looking back, 2022 will be remembered as a pivotal year in Transocean’s history,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Thigpen. “During the year, we continued to high-grade our fleet through the deployment of innovative technologies and the delivery of the industry’s only two 8th generation drillships, Deepwater Atlas and Deepwater Titan. Perhaps most importantly, we secured approximately $4 billion in incremental backlog, our largest annual backlog addition since prior to the industry downturn in 2014.”

Thigpen concluded, “As an industry, it is clear that we have finally emerged from eight exceptionally challenging years and are now in the early stages of what we believe will be a multi-year upcycle. To maximize value for our shareholders during this upcycle, Transocean will continue to secure high-quality backlog, maintain our acute focus on operational excellence, exercise capital discipline, and take the necessary steps to right-size our balance sheet.”



Full Year 2022

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net loss attributable to controlling interest totaled $621 million, or $0.89 per diluted share. Full year results included $27 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, net favorable items listed as follows:

$19 million, $0.03 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items; and

$8 million, $0.01 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt.

After consideration of these net favorable items, adjusted net loss for 2022 was $648 million, $0.93 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship and holds a noncontrolling ownership interest in a company that is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

Notes

(1) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.” (2) Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Years ended December 31, 2022

2021

2020

Contract drilling revenues $ 2,575 $ 2,556 $ 3,152 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 1,679 1,697 2,000 Depreciation and amortization 735 742 781 General and administrative 182 167 183 2,596 2,606 2,964 Loss on impairment — — (597 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net (10 ) (62 ) (84 ) Operating loss (31 ) (112 ) (493 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 27 15 21 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (561 ) (447 ) (575 ) Gain on restructuring and retirement of debt 8 51 533 Other, net (5 ) 23 (27 ) (531 ) (358 ) (48 ) Loss before income tax expense (562 ) (470 ) (541 ) Income tax expense 59 121 27 Net loss (621 ) (591 ) (568 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — 1 (1 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (621 ) $ (592 ) $ (567 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.89 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.92 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 699 637 615





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2022

2021

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 683 $ 976 Accounts receivable, net 485 492 Materials and supplies, net 388 392 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 308 436 Other current assets 144 148 Total current assets 2,008 2,444 Property and equipment 24,217 23,152 Less accumulated depreciation (6,748 ) (6,054 ) Property and equipment, net 17,469 17,098 Contract intangible assets 56 173 Deferred tax assets, net 13 7 Other assets 890 959 Total assets $ 20,436 $ 20,681 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 281 $ 228 Accrued income taxes 19 17 Debt due within one year 719 513 Other current liabilities 539 545 Total current liabilities 1,558 1,303 Long-term debt 6,628 6,657 Deferred tax liabilities, net 493 447 Other long-term liabilities 965 1,068 Total long-term liabilities 8,086 8,172 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 905,093,509 authorized, 142,362,675 conditionally authorized, 797,244,753 issued and 721,888,427 outstanding at December 31, 2022, and 891,379,306 authorized, 142,363,356 conditionally authorized, 728,176,456 issued and 655,505,335 outstanding at December 31, 2021 71 64 Additional paid-in capital 13,984 13,683 Accumulated deficit (3,079 ) (2,458 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (185 ) (84 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 10,791 11,205 Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total equity 10,792 11,206 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,436 $ 20,681





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Years ended December 31, 2022

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (621 ) $ (591 ) $ (568 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 117 220 215 Depreciation and amortization 735 742 781 Share-based compensation expense 29 28 31 Loss on impairment — — 597 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — 37 62 Loss on disposal of assets, net 10 62 84 Fair value adjustment to bifurcated compound exchange feature 157 — — Gain on restructuring and retirement of debt (8 ) (51 ) (533 ) Deferred income tax expense 46 128 60 Other, net 77 77 83 Changes in deferred revenues, net (20 ) (108 ) (73 ) Changes in deferred costs, net 1 (6 ) 12 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (75 ) 37 (353 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 448 575 398 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (717 ) (208 ) (265 ) Investments in equity of unconsolidated affiliates (42 ) (1 ) (19 ) Investments in loans to unconsolidated affiliates (5 ) (33 ) (2 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 7 9 24 Proceeds from maturities of unrestricted and restricted investments — — 5 Net cash used in investing activities (757 ) (233 ) (257 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (554 ) (606 ) (1,637 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issue costs 263 158 — Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issue costs 175 — 743 Proceeds from issuance of warrants, net of issue costs 12 — — Other, net (8 ) (42 ) (36 ) Net cash used in financing activities (112 ) (490 ) (930 ) Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (421 ) (148 ) (789 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,412 1,560 2,349 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 991 $ 1,412 $ 1,560





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30 December 31, December 31, December 31, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 434 $ 433 $ 432 $ 1,708 $ 1,720 Harsh environment floaters 172 258 189 867 836 Total contract drilling revenues $ 606 $ 691 $ 621 $ 2,575 $ 2,556





Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30 December 31, December 31, December 31, Average Daily Revenue(1) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 344,800 $ 326,600 $ 337,100 $ 329,100 $ 355,500 Harsh environment floaters 357,900 374,000 387,700 380,000 386,200 Total fleet average daily revenue $ 348,600 $ 343,400 $ 352,500 $ 345,500 $ 365,600





Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30 December 31, December 31, December 31, Utilization(2) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ultra-deepwater floaters 47.9 % 53.1 % 50.9 % 50.1 % 49.3 % Harsh environment floaters 53.5 % 75.7 % 60.0 % 64.9 % 64.4 % Total fleet average rig utilization 49.4 % 59.4 % 53.4 % 54.1 % 53.4 %





Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30 December 31, December 31, December 31, Revenue Efficiency(3) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ultra-deepwater floaters 97.8 % 93.5 % 93.4 % 95.7 % 96.1 % Harsh environment floaters 98.4 % 97.5 % 96.7 % 97.6 % 98.8 % Total fleet average revenue efficiency 98.0 % 95.0 % 94.5 % 96.4 % 97.0 % (1)Average daily revenue is defined as operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a day for which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after operations commence. (2)Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3)Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations.

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (in millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/22 12/31/22 09/30/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (621 ) $ (350 ) $ (271 ) $ (28 ) $ (243 ) $ (68 ) $ (175 ) Gain on retirement of debt (8 ) (1 ) (7 ) (7 ) — — — Discrete tax items (19 ) (5 ) (14 ) (6 ) (8 ) — (8 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (648 ) $ (356 ) $ (292 ) $ (41 ) $ (251 ) $ (68 ) $ (183 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.89 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) Gain on retirement of debt (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — — Discrete tax items (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.93 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.28 )





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/21 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (592 ) $ (260 ) $ (332 ) $ (130 ) $ (202 ) $ (103 ) $ (99 ) Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 28 28 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 57 (3 ) 60 — 60 — 60 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 37 37 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) Discrete tax items 47 72 (25 ) 8 (33 ) (6 ) (27 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (474 ) $ (126 ) $ (348 ) $ (122 ) $ (226 ) $ (109 ) $ (117 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.93 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 0.04 0.04 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 0.09 — 0.10 — 0.10 — 0.10 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 0.06 0.06 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) Discrete tax items 0.08 0.11 (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.74 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.19 )





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (in millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/22 12/31/22 09/30/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 Contract drilling revenues $ 2,575 $ 606 $ 1,969 $ 691 $ 1,278 $ 692 $ 586 Contract intangible asset amortization 117 19 98 39 59 30 29 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,692 $ 625 $ 2,067 $ 730 $ 1,337 $ 722 $ 615 Net loss $ (621 ) $ (350 ) $ (271 ) $ (28 ) $ (243 ) $ (68 ) $ (175 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 534 251 283 87 196 96 100 Income tax expense (benefit) 59 35 24 (5 ) 29 3 26 Depreciation and amortization 735 186 549 182 367 184 183 Contract intangible asset amortization 117 19 98 39 59 30 29 EBITDA 824 141 683 275 408 245 163 Gain on retirement of debt (8 ) (1 ) (7 ) (7 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 816 $ 140 $ 676 $ 268 $ 408 $ 245 $ 163 Loss margin (24.1 ) % (57.8 ) % (13.8 ) % (4.1 ) % (19.0 ) % (9.8 ) % (29.9 ) % EBITDA margin 30.6 % 22.7 % 33.0 % 37.6 % 30.5 % 33.9 % 26.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.3 % 22.4 % 32.7 % 36.7 % 30.5 % 33.9 % 26.5 %





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/21 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 Contract drilling revenues $ 2,556 $ 621 $ 1,935 $ 626 $ 1,309 $ 656 $ 653 Contract intangible asset amortization 220 50 170 57 113 57 56 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,776 $ 671 $ 2,105 $ 683 $ 1,422 $ 713 $ 709 Net loss $ (591 ) $ (260 ) $ (331 ) $ (130 ) $ (201 ) $ (103 ) $ (98 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 432 103 329 106 223 111 112 Income tax expense (benefit) 121 111 10 27 (17 ) 4 (21 ) Depreciation and amortization 742 184 558 185 373 186 187 Contract intangible asset amortization 220 50 170 57 113 57 56 EBITDA 924 188 736 245 491 255 236 Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 28 28 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 57 (3 ) 60 — 60 — 60 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 37 37 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 995 $ 250 $ 745 $ 245 $ 500 $ 255 $ 245 EBITDA margin 33.3 % 28.0 % 35.0 % 35.9 % 34.5 % 35.8 % 33.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.8 % 37.3 % 35.4 % 35.9 % 35.2 % 35.8 % 34.6 %



