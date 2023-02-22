Stellantis Delivers Record Full Year 2022 Results; Global BEV Sales Up 41%

Net revenues of €179.6 billion, up 18% compared to 2021 Pro Forma (1) reflecting strong net pricing, favorable vehicle mix and positive FX translation effects

Net profit of €16.8 billion, up 26% (1)

Adjusted operating income (2) up 29% (1) to €23.3 billion, with 13.0% margin, exceeds 2030 target of >12%; all segments contributing to both top and bottom line growth

Industrial free cash flows (3) of €10.8 billion, up 78% (1) , showing early progress toward 2030 objective of >€20 billion

Net cash synergies of €7.1 billion, more than two years ahead of €5.0 billion annual steady state target

Strong balance sheet, with Industrial available liquidity at €61.3 billion

No. 1 EU30 Commercial Vehicles BEV sales, No. 2 EU30 Overall BEV sales, No. 1 U.S. PHEV sales

First U.S. BEV, Ram ProMaster, arrives 2023

23 BEV nameplates now in market, 9 additional BEVs in 2023

€4.2 billion ordinary dividend corresponding to €1.34 per share to be paid, subject to shareholder approval

Board approved program to buyback company shares for a value of up to €1.5 billion, to be executed in the open market by end 2023

All financial comparisons are to FY 2021 Pro Forma(1)

