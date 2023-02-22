Asia Broadband Resource Report Development Program Progresses at the Bonanza Gold Mine Project in Mexico

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been moving forward with the exploration and development activities recommended in the certified geological technical report prepared by a qualified professional person (QP) for its Bonanza Gold Mine Project located in Acaponeta, Nayarit, Mexico. The initial mineral resource estimates of gold and silver values contained in this report exceed $10 million at the current spot precious metal prices. The AABB geological and mining operations team has been utilizing the report to maximize its exploration, development and resource expansion program, as well as facilitate production, efficiencies and processing equipment installations.



Located in the prolific mining region of Acaponeta in Nayarit, Mexico, the Bonanza property has shown high-grade gold assay results from recent samples and drilling activities with the most significant gold values of more than 10 grams per ton (g/t). Company management is excited by the Bonanza project for its potential for rapid expansion, high production, low operating costs and strong contribution to gross profits. Bonanza is a prospective high yield mining asset in the Company’s strategic initiative to increase gold production and AABB’s physical gold holdings.

AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success.

NFT REGISTRATION DEADLINE TODAY

The registration closes today and is the final opportunity to purchase the inaugural release of the Company’s proprietary Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) collection, titled “Golden Baboons Mining Club” (GBMC). The Company urges all shareholders, token-holders and NFT enthusiasts to register for the allowlist now to qualify to purchase GBMC NFTs on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Registrants for the inaugural purchase will be allowed to mint a maximum of 10 NFTS per wallet at the reduced mint price of .03 ETH per NFT.

To register to purchase GBMC NFT’s and for more information, visit our NFT website at: https://goldenbaboons.com/

The Company will continue to collect registrants for the second stage allowlist purchase that will be open from February 23 to March 5 for the opportunity to mint GBMC NFTs on March 6 at a reduced price. Throughout this time, the Golden Baboons will collaborate with other respected NFT projects to share the early purchase offer. Subsequently, the public mint and reveal event will take place on March 13, 2023.

The GBMC Collection will have a limited release of 8,888 NFTS that are each backed by a ½ gram of gold. And only 10 lucky purchasers from the entire collection will receive a rare legendary GBMC NFT that is backed by 1 troy ounce of gold. GBMC holders will be a part of an exciting project roadmap, which includes future staking, spinoff collections, metaverse entertainment and potentially a limited edition Golden Baboon Tequila Bottle.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

