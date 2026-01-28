Asia Broadband Corporate Update 2026: Precious Metals Rally Fuels Growth Momentum

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following corporate update for the Company’s 2026 operations:

MINING OPERATIONS UPDATE:



Etzatlan Plant

As previously reported on October 8, 2025, production at the Company’s flagship gold and silver processing facility was halted after prolonged heavy rainfall caused flooding and damage to key sections of the production line. During the downtime, management undertook extensive plant repairs, operational improvements and personnel restructuring. With remediation and restructuring efforts now complete, the Company is scheduled to resume production on February 02, 2026.



From May 2025 to September 2025 the Company processed 34,500 tons at an average of 300 tons per day, generating a total gross profit of $2,292,570 USD during this period.



During the beginning of Q4 2026, the Company expects to host guided investor tours of its processing plant. Following the positive response and strong participation in last year’s April tours, management plans to expand the program to include larger groups of existing shareholders, along with new and potential investors.



Phase 2 Status – Etzatlan Plant

The Company confirmed that the tanks originally planned for its Phase 2 expansion are being fabricated off-site, with all other Phase 2 equipment already delivered to the facility. In connection with the recent acquisition of rGO technology, management is evaluating a revised facility design and layout and has elected to delay the Phase 2 rollout until the new rGO technology is effectively integrated into the overall process to maximize yields. The Company expects to complete this evaluation and planning process by May 2026, after which the final installation and assembly timelines will be determined.



2 nd Stockpile Agreement (Las Calabasa)

The Company has finalized the terms of a new long-term processing and production agreement covering a large-scale gold and silver ore stockpile located in Etzatlán, Jalisco, Mexico. The estimated gold and silver ore value associated with this agreement is expected to exceed $1 Billion and is greater than that of the Company’s initial stockpile agreement completed in December 2022. This project is anticipated to represent the largest high-yield asset addition in the Company’s history. Management noted that the public announcement of this agreement was delayed due to technical matters related to property boundaries and title verification encountered during the contract execution process; these issues have since been fully resolved, and the Company expects to begin releasing additional details regarding the project in the coming weeks.



Tequila Joint Venture (concession #219165, 66.6792 hectare)

The Tequila Joint Venture achieved increased production in 2025 due to improved grade recoveries, higher daily throughput, and reduced operating costs from economies of scale. Strong increases in gold and silver prices during the year further amplified profitability, leading to materially higher profits than in previous periods. Management anticipates maintaining similar production levels in the coming year while prioritizing higher-grade recoveries and assessing processing opportunities at the Etzatlán plant to optimize overall yields.

Picachos IV (concession #239735, 4,081 hectare)

The mining concession has now been registered with the Mexican mining registry. Picachos has had no further exploration efforts after Phase 1 drilling was completed. The Company plans to reactivate exploration in Q3 2026.

La Paz (concession #236301, 184 hectare)

La Paz has had no further exploration efforts after Phase II drilling was completed. The Company plans to reactivate exploration in Q1 2026 with Phase III drilling campaign.

Zodiac I (concession #218704, 200 hectare)

Acquired in March 2022, this mining concession located in Buen Pais has had no further exploration efforts. The Company plans to reactivate exploration in Q2 2026.

Buenavista Warehouse

The Company has discontinued the lease at the Buenavista warehouse. All core samples and equipment have been moved to its facility in Etzatlan, Jalisco.

Management and Employees

The Company’s primary management team continues to be CEO Chris Torres and CFO Bernard Velez. The Etzatlan Plant is being operated by Metallurgy Operations Manager Hector Gorocino. Currently, the Company has 28 full-time employees at the Etzatlan plant.

rGO Technology Update

rGO (Reduced Graphene Oxide) technology initiatives: Company continues to negotiate and execute letters of intent (LOIs) for potential licensing agreements with interested counterparties. The Company also announced progress on its 50-ton-per-day pilot plant, which is currently being fabricated off-site. AABB expects to transport the completed equipment to the operating site and begin commissioning and testing by the end of March 2026. The off-site fabrication approach was adopted to maintain project momentum following damage sustained at the plant during severe flooding in the fall of last year, which necessitated remediation and repairs before on-site installation could proceed. rGO technology is intended to facilitate more efficient processing and recovery applications and the pilot plant represents an important step toward validating performance at various scales. Ongoing licensing discussions are expected to continue in parallel with pilot plant testing and evaluation. Timelines and outcomes related to pilot plant testing and licensing discussions remain subject to technical performance, regulatory considerations, and the successful completion of installation and commissioning activities.



Live Streaming Cameras (Video Feed)

AABB expects to launch live streaming camera feeds providing real-time video access to select areas of its gold and silver processing plant on or before February 28, 2026. The live streaming initiative is part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to transparency, operational accountability, and stakeholder confidence.

The Company noted previously that the rollout of the live streaming system was delayed due to significant flooding that occurred in the fall of 2025, which resulted in damage to video streaming equipment and related infrastructure at the processing facility. As a result, the Company prioritized facility recovery, equipment replacement, and operational continuity before proceeding with the implementation of the live camera feeds. Replacement equipment has been sourced and installation efforts are now underway. The live video feeds will be configured to provide meaningful visibility into processing operations while maintaining strict security, safety, and confidentiality protocols, including protection of proprietary processes and personnel privacy.



The video deployment will be in phases and may be refined over time based on operational, technical, and regulatory considerations. Additional details regarding access to the live feeds will be provided closer to the launch date.

DIGITAL ASSETS OPERATIONS UPDATE:



AABB Wallet

The Company’s new next-generation cryptocurrency digital wallet has been completed and is ready for launch in early February. As part of the final rollout preparations, the wallet has been rebranded to support faster market adoption, clearer positioning, and streamlined marketing efforts.

The rebranding initiative was undertaken to ensure the wallet’s name, design, and user experience align with current market expectations, while supporting AABB’s broader digital assets strategy. Additional details regarding the official launch timing, features, and availability will be released in a subsequent announcement.

AABBG Token

The Company’s unique Mine-to-Token vertical integration approach has now fully migrated its gold-backed Token from the Ethereum blockchain to the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain. AABBG.ALGO allows token holders improved transaction efficiency, lower transaction costs, and increased transparency on the Algorand blockchain. To date, the Company has sold 1,680,058 tokens and bought back 169,988. Once the new next-generation AABB Wallet is released, the Company plans to sell up to 100% of all tokens currently minted with an expansive marketing campaign to be launched in early 2026.

The Company backed 5.4 million Tokens in its initial release at the price of one-tenth gram of gold. In 2021, the AABBG Token was initially sold at $5.60 USD per Token. Today’s price is $16.68 USD per AABBG Token, reflecting close to a 200% increase in 60 months from the explosive gold price increase in 2025.



Silver-Backed Token (AABBS)

The Company has been preparing its new silver-backed digital token (AABBS), with an expected launch on February 10, 2026. The token is intended to provide users with a digital representation backed by physical silver, aligning with AABB’s broader digital assets strategy. Market interest in silver has increased amid recent price trends for precious and critical metals, and the Company anticipates strong interest in the token from users seeking asset-backed digital solutions.



2026 Digital Assets Marketing Campaign

The Company plans to launch a comprehensive 2026 Digital Assets Marketing Campaign (DAMC), supported by a budget of over $1,200,000 USD, aimed at accelerating adoption and awareness of the Company’s expanding digital asset ecosystem. The campaign will focus on the rollout and promotion of a new digital wallet, gold-backed and silver-backed digital tokens, merchant point-of-sale (POS) solutions, and select NFT initiatives.

The 2026 campaign is designed to support AABB’s long-term strategy of building a practical, asset-anchored digital infrastructure that bridges physical precious metals with modern financial technology. Marketing efforts are expected to include a mix of digital media, strategic partnerships, educational content, targeted investor and merchant outreach, and brand-building initiatives across key markets.

Management stated that the campaign will emphasize responsible messaging, regulatory awareness, and user education, highlighting the utility, transparency, and real-world applications of the wallet, metal-backed tokens, merchant acceptance tools, and NFTs.

The timing, scope, and execution of the 2026 Digital Assets Marketing Campaign remain subject to market conditions, regulatory considerations and the optimal operational timing. Additional details of the campaign will be released as specific milestones are reached.

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Initiatives

The NFT facet of Asia Broadband’s digital asset arm continued to expand its entertainment utility and intellectual property portfolio throughout 2025. The Golden Baboons and Rascals ecosystem fosters active community engagement through recurring events, including weekly Poker on Wednesday evenings, Bingo on Thursday nights, and dedicated holder and shareholder spaces on Friday afternoons. These initiatives strengthen community participation while reinforcing long-term brand value.

During 2025, the NFT sector, much like blue-chip cryptocurrencies, was impacted by what is commonly referred to as dilutive supply. While the digital asset space continued to expand rapidly, the number of investment and collectible options grew at an accelerated pace. In the cryptocurrency markets, meme coins provided investors with an overwhelming array of choices, while in NFTs, collectors faced an influx of new collections launching across both emerging and established blockchains. This expansion effectively spread available investment capital more thinly, contributing to muted price performance across many altcoin, blue-chip, and NFT assets, despite arguably the most favorable pro-crypto sentiment since the industry’s inception.

Notably, Gary Vaynerchuk previously projected that approximately 98-99% of profile-picture (PFP) NFT projects would ultimately fail or decline to zero, emphasizing that only those built on meaningful culture, utility, community, and storytelling, beyond simple trait variations, would endure.



Against this backdrop, Golden Baboons and Rascals uniquely continue to demonstrate resilience. Like every collectible that endures the ebb and flow of popularity, the project maintains strong utility, an engaged community and shareholder base, and a growing intellectual property foundation. In 2025, this storytelling vision expanded further with the release of two books on Amazon, bringing the Baboons and Rascals of Tequila Falls characters to life beyond the blockchain and reinforcing the long-term brand and IP value of the ecosystem.

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM:



As of December 31, 2025, The Company has spent a total of $10,244,000 USD buying back AABB shares. We expect to buy $1,756,000 USD remaining from the approved $12,000,000 USD buyback.

LEGAL ACTION AGAINST MARKETMAKERS:



On January 7, 2026 filed a federal civil lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Virtu Financial Inc., GTS Securities LLC (MPID: GTSM), and G1 Execution Services LLC, for securities fraud and coordinated market manipulation of Asia Broadband’s publicly traded stock symbol AABB. The legal action is a Company initiative to have an orderly and fair market in the daily trading activities that will reflect price appreciation based on the merits of AABB. Based on daily comprehensive, real-time, deceitful, market maker behavior captured over multiple years, AABB is pursuing $250 million dollars in total compensatory and punitive damages from the three defendants.

The lawsuit for Systematic and Coordinated Manipulation, Case No. 2:26-cv-00175, Asia Broadband, Inc. v. Virtu Financial Inc. et al., was filed on January 7, 2026 by Midway Law Firm APC on behalf of AABB, can be viewed in the link below:

https://asiabroadbandinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Asia-Broadband-Conformed-Complaint-1-7-2026.pdf



ELEVATED LISTING STATUS:



The Company plans to initiate the process to elevate its listing status or uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market beginning in approximately 24 months, subject to the Company meeting all applicable eligibility requirements.

The Company stated that the decision to plan toward an OTCQB uplisting has been driven by increased demand and formal requests from investors, family offices, asset-backed & structured financial lenders, who have indicated a preference for the enhanced transparency, reporting standards, and market credibility associated with the OTCQB marketplace. Management emphasized that any uplisting initiative will only be undertaken after the Company has satisfied all required regulatory, financial, and operational criteria.

Management further noted that prior uplisting efforts in past years were intentionally abandoned, as the Company chose to concentrate its resources on establishing a strong operational, financial, and corporate foundation, rather than undertaking the substantial regulatory workload and ongoing financial burden associated with uplisting and maintaining a higher market tier. With this foundational work substantially advanced, management believes the Company is now positioned to responsibly plan for an OTCQB uplisting once all requirements are met.

The Company cautioned that there can be no assurance that an uplisting application will be initiated or approved within the stated timeframe, as the process remains subject to regulatory review, market conditions, and the Company’s ability to meet OTCQB standards at the time of application.



COMMEMORATIVE SILVER COINS:



AABB will be launching a Commemorative Silver Coin Program, featuring a limited-edition series of .999 fine silver coins designed to celebrate key Company milestones and strengthen engagement with investors and supporters.



The Company confirmed that it is currently in discussions with several established U.S.-based private mints regarding production, purchasing, and distribution. These discussions are intended to streamline execution by leveraging mint partners with end-to-end capabilities, including minting, quality control, packaging, and fulfillment, thereby simplifying logistics and accelerating time to market.

The commemorative coins will be offered strictly as physical collectible items and not as securities or investment products. Each release is expected to feature a fixed mintage, authenticated specifications, and branded presentation, with pricing reflective of silver content, production costs, and a collectible premium. Additional details regarding coin designs, mintage limits, pricing, and availability will be announced following the selection of mint partners and finalization of production schedules.

“On behalf of the entire AABB team, we are excited and highly anticipate all the corporate events that will be achieved as the new year progresses. We would like to thank our shareholders and everyone following our Company for their continued support of our vision and development as we expand into the future,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

