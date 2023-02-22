Base Carbon Announces Completion of Project Milestones Ahead of Schedule

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (NEO: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) ("Base Carbon", or the "Company"), a financier and developer of emission reduction, removal and related climate action projects, provides an operational update regarding its initial projects.



Highlights:

Vietnam project partner SIPCO has completed the full distribution of project devices, an aggregate of 1.214 million fuel efficient cookstoves and water purifiers, four months ahead of the initial schedule and on budget.

First issuance of carbon credits generated from the Vietnam project expected mid-2023.

Citigroup is contracted to purchase initial 7.4 million carbon credits generated from the Vietnam project.

Rwanda project partner DelAgua has completed the full distribution of 250,000 cookstoves, on schedule and on budget.

Base Carbon and Danish Red Cross engage key project consultant to provide mapping and scoping services for Philippines blue carbon project.



Base Carbon is pleased with the progress of both our Vietnam and Rwanda projects as we anticipate transitioning from a development stage to a revenue-generating company in 2023. Having now completed the distribution of cookstoves and water purifiers (the “Devices”) in Vietnam, the final stage of development involves initial project monitoring and reporting by an independent validation and verification body (“VVB”) and the subsequent verification of the associated report by Verra, the project registry. In Rwanda, the project documentation has been submitted to Verra and the project is pending registration. The Company anticipates initial verification and issuance of carbon credits in mid-2023 for both the Vietnam and Rwanda projects.

“Achieving full distribution of the Devices for our two initial carbon projects is foundational for our company. The Vietnam and Rwanda projects are expected to generate highly attractive capital returns for our shareholders as well as durable, additional, co-benefits for the environment and local communities. As our Company transitions to a revenue generating business, we look forward to continued capital deployments within voluntary carbon projects as we diversify our business and future revenue streams,” stated Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Base Carbon.

The project Devices are critical to carbon emission reduction and lead to both positive and measurable social and health co-benefits for millions of individuals within the households and communities of rural Rwanda and Vietnam. Globally, nearly one out of three people rely on polluting cooking fuels including wood, charcoal, and kerosene. Such ‘dirty cooking’ is a leading source of global carbon emissions and kills approximately four million people per annum due to respiratory illness, according to the Clean Cooking Alliance.

“As stewards of shareholder capital within an emerging public market, we have been diligently focused on generating predictable revenue streams via contracted project offtake sales to credible counterparties. We continue to see stable market pricing for household device carbon credits and expect to begin re-allocating project cashflows into our curated project pipeline later this year,” remarked Wes Fulford, Chief Financial Officer.

Vietnam Household Devices Project

All 1,214,000 Vietnam project Devices have now been distributed to participating households, four months ahead of the initial schedule and on budget. Initial VVB monitoring and reporting work commenced in early January 2023, and upon review and verification of the associated report by carbon registry Verra, the first issuance of project carbon credits is anticipated to be sold to Citigroup via a contracted project offtake agreement. Initial monitoring work has been completed by an independent, Verra-accredited VVB. Submission of the initial monitoring report to Verra in support of the first carbon credit issuance is anticipated in early March 2023, with initial project carbon credit generation anticipated in mid-2023.

Rwanda Cookstove Project

Distribution of all 250,000 cookstoves associated with our initial project in Rwanda has been completed. Project validation with Verra is anticipated in the near-term with initial monitoring, reporting and verification efforts to commence immediately thereafter. Project partner DelAgua continues to conduct large-scale weekly household visits to further community education and increase efficient use of the cookstoves. Carbon credit sales and marketing activities are currently being coordinated in anticipation of the first carbon credit issuance in mid-2023.

Danish Red Cross Partnership Update

Base Carbon has formally engaged a project consultant and is actively engaged in local site mapping and project design. In November 2022, the Company, through its subsidiary Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp., entered into a letter of intent with the Danish Red Cross to scope, assess and potentially develop one or more mangrove-related carbon reduction projects in Southeast Asia which are anticipated to follow Verra’s “Tidal Wetland and Seagrass” methodology. The Danish Red Cross are recognized innovators in designing investment and underwriting structures related to the commercialization of carbon, climate and social benefit projects. Potential projects related to the prospective partnership will be jointly funded by the Danish Red Cross including other Red Cross affiliated entities.

Corporate Updates – Portfolio Evolution

The Base Carbon origination team is continuing with the assessment of additional carbon development opportunities with the intention of further diversifying its portfolio of carbon projects. This is anticipated to include projects across a range of methodologies and jurisdictions that fit within the Company’s investment and industry thesis as the global community works towards corporate, sovereign and global net-zero targets.

Base Carbon’s project selection strategy involves, in part, partnering with or working alongside best-in-class project developers and partners, investment grade credit-rated corporate partners and non-governmental organizations to mitigate project and capital risk while maintaining upside carbon price exposure.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon provides capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved in the voluntary carbon markets. The company seeks to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and developmental resources to carbon projects globally and, where appropriate, will endeavour to utilize technologies within the evolving carbon industry to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com .

Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Hornby, Chief Legal Officer are responsible for this press release.

