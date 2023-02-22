Medical Tubing Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6.0% 2028, and Excepted to Reach 9.9 billion by 2028

Pune, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A hollow cylindrical pipe called a medical tubing is used to carry liquid and gas. To make it safe for usage, it is mostly produced using silicone, polyethylene, nylon, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and thermoplastic elastomers (TPE). It can withstand incredibly hard medical circumstances since it is so pure. It is frequently utilised in clinics, ambulatory surgery centres, and hospitals. The Medical Tubing Market Size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 6.0 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The pandemic added as a boon to the medical tubing industry

The medical tubing industry had positive growth as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic. The demand for medical tubes was driven by an increase in the manufacture and expansion of medical devices as a result of an increase in Covid-19 patients. Due to the significant influx of patients with coronavirus infection, the length of IV tubing for placement outside hospital rooms increased.

The Covid-19 epidemic has produced respiratory illnesses that have killed a significant number of people worldwide. As a result, infusion pumps and ventilator sales both grew dramatically. Moreover, the market for medical tubes has been driven by the rise in blood testing, which increased laboratory demand for medical tubes.

Change to surgeries that aren't too invasive Opportunities Putting more money into health care in developing countries.

Through business synergies, the market can grow. Regional Analysis Regions North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

A paradigm shift in favour of minimally invasive procedures leading to rise in medical tubing market

Due to its many benefits, the minimally invasive medical technique is gaining popularity on a global scale. These benefits include quicker recovery times, reduced overall treatment costs, and shorter hospital stays. Additionally, as minimally invasive medical procedures are more in demand due to the complexity and high level of precision required in treating diseases like cancer, arthritis, and cardiovascular disease, their rising prevalence is also driving up demand for catheters and medical tubing in the healthcare sector. Because of its high potential and low cost, medical tubing is seeing a substantial surge in demand from hospitals and other healthcare organisations.

Regional segmentation and dominating nations in the medical tubing industry

North America dominated the market and contributed 37.8% of worldwide revenue in 2021 as a result of the industrial dynamics and abundant supply of commodities in its nations. The existence of a sizable senior population in developed nations like the U.S. and Canada, an advanced healthcare infrastructure, and patients with relatively higher disposable income levels are some key factors driving the region's healthcare market.

The demand for products in Europe is anticipated to be driven by the region's developed medical infrastructure and rising healthcare costs. Over in the future, it is also projected that steady demand for minimally invasive and diagnostic equipment that uses medical tubes would boost market expansion.

