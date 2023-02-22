TopLine Financial Credit Union Members and Employees Bring Comfort to Those in Need This Winter

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union ’s second annual Winter Gear Drive held during the month of January benefitted local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Keystone Community Services, MORE Community Services and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated winter gear items of youth and adult size jackets, boots, gloves, hats, scarves, socks and more to help bring warmth to those in need in our local communities.



Employees were able to participate by donating winter gear items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 532 winter gear drive items and nearly $1,850 in cash to assist local individuals and families.

“Thank you to all of our generous donors who gave coats, hats, mittens, scarves and other warm winter items to help the ever-growing need to support youth, adults and families in our communities,” said Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “We are committed to hosting all types of donation drives based on community need to benefit our non-profit partners who have boots on the streets and distribute all items collected.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individuals and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

MORE Community Services provides refugees and immigrants with education and support, helping them achieve economic and social independence today and for generations to come. Visit more-empowerment.org to learn more.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

