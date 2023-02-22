IBN to Serve as Media Sponsor for 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas in March 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with 121 Group on the occasion of its upcoming 121 Mining Investment Las Vegas conference. The event will be held at the Circa Resort & Casino on March 28-29, 2023.



121 Mining Investment Las Vegas has established itself as a premier forum for connecting the executive leadership of mining companies with qualified and professional investors. The upcoming event will facilitate meaningful 1-2-1 meetings between mining companies and investors to assess emerging business opportunities and foster strategic partnerships across multiple verticals, including gold, silver, lithium and uranium.

Attendees will attain a wealth of invaluable insights through panel discussions, executive presentations, analyst briefings and dedicated workshops. The event agenda will address wide-ranging issues of pressing concern to the mining sector.

In its capacity as the media sponsor, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility of the conference via an array of influential digital channels.

“121 Group’s extensive networks in the mining and natural resources sectors are incredible. After the resounding success of its inaugural event in Las Vegas last year and many other conferences held across the globe, we consider it a great privilege to work alongside 121 Group to take this year’s Las Vegas event to the next level,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “IBN will leverage its network of thousands of downstream publishers, in-depth knowledge of social media strategy and targeted channels to drive greater recognition among millions of online investors.”

With inflation raging in several countries, supply chains dealing with disruption, opportunities emerging in energy transition, new applications being discovered in the metals space, as well as ongoing concerns about the sustainability of macroeconomic growth and even the stability of fiat currencies, the world’s leading investors are becoming increasingly more mindful of their positioning strategies in the commodities space.

To learn more about the event, visit: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-las-vegas/

