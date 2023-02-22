ibex Teams Up With CareFirst to Support the 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its support of the 2023 CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament February 21-25 in Baltimore. The CIAA is the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, and its annual basketball tournament is one of the most highly attended basketball tournaments among all NCAA divisions.



“ibex is proud to partner with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to support the 2023 CIAA Tournament, the City of Baltimore, and the outstanding athletes competing for the championship,” said ibex CMO and Chief Strategic Accounts Officer Julie Casteel. “At ibex, we value talent, leadership and determination, all of which will be on full display this week in Baltimore at the CIAA Tournament.”

"We are delighted that ibex joined the effort to support the CIAA Tournament to help make a real impact on Baltimore's community and economic growth," said Eric Showalter, Vice President of Commercial Service Operations, CareFirst. "Like ibex, CareFirst is committed to diversity and inclusion, and we are excited to invest in the tournament's success and the Greater Baltimore region."

