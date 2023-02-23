Data Center Rack Market Size is to Hit US$ 9.84 Bn by 2030, With a Growing Healthy CAGR of 8.9% Over the Forecast Period | Data by SNS Insider

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Data Center Rack Market Size was valued at US$ 4.97 Bn in 2022, and is Estimated to Reach US$ 9.84 Bn by 2030, with growing CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030, as per the SNS Insider research.”

A data center rack is a form of a physical frame that is usually made of steel and other alloys. It is used to store electronic servers, networking hardware, cooling systems, and other computer equipment found in data centres. These racks prevent cords, wires, and other pricy components from becoming tangled while also providing the devices with enough space and airflow to protect them from temperature changes. Each shelf is meticulously built with holes for connecting electrical, internet, and networking connections in accordance with their capacity or the amount of equipment they can hold.





Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric SE

Belden Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Chatsworth Products

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Development LP

Oracle Corporation

Rittal

Fujitsu Limited

Vertiv Group Corp.

Investments in the construction of hyperscale data centres have increased

Significant amounts of organised and unstructured data are produced by the expansion of the IT infrastructure across many industry verticals. Due to this, hyperscale data centres must be built in order to store and provide high-security services for the generated data. The use of cloud-based services and software by IBM, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft adds their contribution to the production of a substantial amount of data. As a result, hyperscale data centres are used in place of conventional public cloud data centres in order to improve data storage capacity. As more people use smartphones, social networking sites, and OTT platforms, more data is generated, which drives up the demand for huge data centres.

In order to support cable management and maintain airflow for the rapidly expanding server and networking applications, including AI and IoT, a rack transportation system is needed. The sector will benefit from the market's growing use of machine learning and the global cloud.

COVID and its aftermath in the market

Pre-COVID-19 projections are expected to be higher than the future. The COVID-19 epidemic is helping the data centre rack industry grow because data centre rack technologies are assisting businesses in meeting the high capacity need for data storage. As the need for data storage rises, there is an increasing need to make sure the data centre rack service provider has the capacity and ability to supply data centre rack solutions with excellent performance.

Key Market Segmentation of Data Center Rack Market:

Segment by Component

Solutions

Services

Segment by Rack Type

Cabinets

Open Frame

Segment by Data Center Size

Large Data Centers

Small and Mid-sized Data Centers

Segment by Industry Verticals

Healthcare

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

