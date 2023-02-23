Nurse Call System Market to Surpass US$ 3,654.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global nurse call system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,904.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the global nurse call system market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on getting certification for expansion of point of care solutions, which is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast period. For instance, on March 2, 2020, Ascom is a global solution provider in the field of healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mobile workflow solution, Ascom Myco 3 smartphone gets certification from Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) is a Massachusetts-based software and service company that develops and sells information systems for health care organizations for the expanse point of care Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution. This device enables nurses, therapists, aides, and other clinicians to complete most of task like receive alerts, document vitals and interventions, review records, and verify and administer medications on this device.

Nurse Call System Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 1,904.1 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 8.5% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 3,654.3 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Service Model: Nurse Call Buttons, Nurse Call Intercoms, Nurse Call Mobile Systems, Nurse Call Integrated Communication Systems

Nurse Call Buttons, Nurse Call Intercoms, Nurse Call Mobile Systems, Nurse Call Integrated Communication Systems By Type: Wired Communication Equipment, Wireless Communication Equipment

Wired Communication Equipment, Wireless Communication Equipment By End User: Hospitals, OPD Clinics, Assisted Living Centers, Ambulatory Services Companies covered: Ascom Holding AG, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Cornell Communications, Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Vigil Health Solutions, Inc., Critical Alert Systems, LLC, Stanley Healthcare, Caretronic d.o.o., SIDDHANT MEDICAL ENGINEERING, FORBIX SEMICON, Crest Healthcare, Curbell Medical Products, Austco Healthcare Limited Growth Drivers: The increased demand for wanderer control equipment and patient monitoring in the geriatric population

Increasing inorganic activities by market players Restraints & Challenges: Low adoption of nurse call systems in emerging economies

Key Market Takeaways:

The global nurse call system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. For instance, according to American Society of Cancer, in January 2022, there will be estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed in U.S. This will lead to an increase in investments in healthcare development across the world.

Among service model, nurse call buttons is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period, owning to inorganic activities by market players. For instance, on January 6, 2022, Stryker which is medical technology company offering innovative product and service on orthopedic, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine announced a definitive agreement to acquire Vocera Communications is a provider of clinical solutions and workflow solutions. Vocera communication solution can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational system such a health records, nurse call systems, and ventilators

On the basis of type, wireless communication equipment segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing in product launches by market players. For instance, on December 11, 2019, Tunstall Healthcare is a healthcare company which is specialized in digital health and care services launched advanced wireless and digital nurse call system. This new wireless system moves beyond traditional means of fixed call points. This product allows user to do emergency whereabouts.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global nurse call system market include Ascom Holding AG, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Cornell Communications, Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Vigil Health Solutions, Inc., Critical Alert Systems, LLC, Stanley Healthcare, Azure Healthcare Limited, Caretronic d.o.o., SIDDHANT MEDICAL ENGINEERING, FORBIX SEMICON, Crest Healthcare, Curbell Medical Products, Austco Healthcare Limited

Market Segmentation:

Global Nurse Call System Market, By Service Model: Nurse Call Buttons Nurse Call Intercoms Nurse Call Mobile Systems Nurse Call Integrated Communication Systems

Global Nurse Call System Market, By type: Wired Communication Equipment Wireless Communication Equipment

Global Nurse Call System Market, By End User: Hospitals OPD Clinics Assisted Living Centers Ambulatory Services

Global Nurse Call System Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



