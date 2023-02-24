Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 600 shares during the period from 16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 872 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from

16 February 2023 to 22 February 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 February 2023 400 40.10 40.10 40.10 16 040 20 February 2023 400 40.40 40.40 40.40 16 160 21 February 2023 4 000 40.71 40.84 40.50 162 840 22 February 2023 4 800 40.21 40.40 39.98 193 008 Total 9 600 388 048





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 February 2023 1 600 40.58 40.60 40.50 64 928 17 February 2023 400 40.60 40.60 40.60 16 240 20 February 2023 1 111 40.59 40.70 40.50 45 095 21 February 2023 3 361 40.88 41.00 40.70 137 398 22 February 2023 400 40.26 40.26 40.26 16 104 Total 6 872 279 765

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 364 shares.

On 22 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 753 017 own shares, or 8.05% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

